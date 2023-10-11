NASCAR 2023: Where to watch South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway qualifying: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is moving from the road course of Charlotte ROVAL to intermediate Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the South Point 400.

This weekend will be full of thrilling racing action, as the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track will host the Next Gen cars for the fourth time since it started.

Expand Tweet

It was an eventful weekend in Charlotte, where AJ Allmendinger clinched his first win of the season after dominating the second half of the season. It will be interesting to see how drivers cope up with the challenges posed by the South Point 400 in Las Vegas, Nevad.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars will start the race on Sunday, October 15, and compete for 267 laps in 400 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing.

Ahead of Sunday’s event, there will be a qualifying race on Saturday, October 14, to determine the starting lineup for the seventh playoff race of the season. The driver with the fastest qualifying time will start from pole.

Expand Tweet

The rest of the grid for the South Point 400 will be determined according to the qualifying times.

Joey Logano, the driver of the #22 Ford for Team Penske, won last year’s South Point 400.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR South Point 400 qualifying race at Talladega Superspeedway

See here for the practice and qualifying schedule for this week's Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, October 14, 2023

12:35 pm ET: South Point 400 practice race

1:20 pm ET: South Point 400 qualifying race

The practice and qualifying race for Las Vegas weekend will be broadcast live on USA Network and PRN.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the South Point 400?

After finishing P2 last week at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, William Byron maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 4041 points, six wins and 13 top-five finishes.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. is second with 4036 points. Denny Hamlin (4032 points), Kyle Larson (4024 points) and Chris Buescher (4021 points) complete the top five in the Cup Series points table.

Don't forget to watch another thrilling NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.