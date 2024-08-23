NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway looks like

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to be at the 2.5-mile-long quad-oval track on Friday, August 23. The action of the season’s 25th weekend continues at Daytona International Speedway.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series driver will participate in a qualifying session before concluding the day with the 250-mile main event.
The Cup Series drivers will also take part in qualifying at 5:05 pm ET before hitting the track for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday, August 24.
Chris Buescher and Justin Allgaier are the defending winners of the Cup and Xfinity events in Florida, respectively.
The weather forecast on Friday at Daytona International Speedway predicted mostly cloudy skies much of the day with a high temperature between 82 degrees and a 12% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.
Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Daytona International Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR’s two national series at Daytona International Speedway:
Friday, August 23, 2024
Garage open
10:30 am ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series
12 pm ET: Xfinity Series (IMS)
Track Activity
3:05 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
5:05 pm ET: 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (100 laps & 250 miles)
Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona: Entry list
Below is the qualifying order for the for the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona Summer race:
- Joey Gase - 42.400
- BJ McLeod - 41.350
- Austin Hill - 40.650
- Parker Retzlaff - 39.950
- Shane Van Gisbergen - 35.450
- John Hunter Nemechek - 31.100
- Corey LaJoie - 30.300
- Todd Gilliland - 28.950
- Cody Ware - 28.350
- Chase Briscoe - 26.000
- Austin Cindric - 25.050
- Joey Logano - 24.150
- Harrison Burton - 24.050
- Daniel Hemric - 23.200
- Josh Berry - 22.800
- Austin Dillon - 22.550
- Michael McDowell - 22.300
- Justin Haley - 21.900
- Christopher Bell - 20.550
- Bubba Wallace - 20.450
- Erik Jones - 20.400
- Kyle Larson - 19.950
- Ryan Preece - 19.600
- Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 19.600
- Noah Gragson - 19.350
- Zane Smith - 18.550
- Ross Chastain - 18.550
- Alex Bowman - 17.800
- Carson Hocevar - 16.150
- Martin Truex, Jr. - 14.950
- Ryan Blaney - 13.600
- Daniel Suarez - 12.300
- Chase Elliott - 10.500
- Denny Hamlin - 8.900
- Kyle Busch - 8.850
- Chris Buescher - 8.850
- Brad Keselowski - 7.000
- Ty Gibbs - 5.300
- William Byron - 4.900
- Tyler Reddick - 1.900