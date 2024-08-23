NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway looks like

AUTO: AUG 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona International Speedway (Credit: Getty Images)

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to be at the 2.5-mile-long quad-oval track on Friday, August 23. The action of the season’s 25th weekend continues at Daytona International Speedway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series driver will participate in a qualifying session before concluding the day with the 250-mile main event.

The Cup Series drivers will also take part in qualifying at 5:05 pm ET before hitting the track for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday, August 24.

Chris Buescher and Justin Allgaier are the defending winners of the Cup and Xfinity events in Florida, respectively.

The weather forecast on Friday at Daytona International Speedway predicted mostly cloudy skies much of the day with a high temperature between 82 degrees and a 12% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR’s two national series at Daytona International Speedway:

Friday, August 23, 2024

Garage open

10:30 am ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series

12 pm ET: Xfinity Series (IMS)

Track Activity

3:05 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

5:05 pm ET: 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (100 laps & 250 miles)

Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona: Entry list

Below is the qualifying order for the for the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona Summer race:

  1. Joey Gase - 42.400
  2. BJ McLeod - 41.350
  3. Austin Hill - 40.650
  4. Parker Retzlaff - 39.950
  5. Shane Van Gisbergen - 35.450
  6. John Hunter Nemechek - 31.100
  7. Corey LaJoie - 30.300
  8. Todd Gilliland - 28.950
  9. Cody Ware - 28.350
  10. Chase Briscoe - 26.000
  11. Austin Cindric - 25.050
  12. Joey Logano - 24.150
  13. Harrison Burton - 24.050
  14. Daniel Hemric - 23.200
  15. Josh Berry - 22.800
  16. Austin Dillon - 22.550
  17. Michael McDowell - 22.300
  18. Justin Haley - 21.900
  19. Christopher Bell - 20.550
  20. Bubba Wallace - 20.450
  21. Erik Jones - 20.400
  22. Kyle Larson - 19.950
  23. Ryan Preece - 19.600
  24. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 19.600
  25. Noah Gragson - 19.350
  26. Zane Smith - 18.550
  27. Ross Chastain - 18.550
  28. Alex Bowman - 17.800
  29. Carson Hocevar - 16.150
  30. Martin Truex, Jr. - 14.950
  31. Ryan Blaney - 13.600
  32. Daniel Suarez - 12.300
  33. Chase Elliott - 10.500
  34. Denny Hamlin - 8.900
  35. Kyle Busch - 8.850
  36. Chris Buescher - 8.850
  37. Brad Keselowski - 7.000
  38. Ty Gibbs - 5.300
  39. William Byron - 4.900
  40. Tyler Reddick - 1.900

