NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway looks like

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to be at the 2.5-mile-long quad-oval track on Friday, August 23. The action of the season’s 25th weekend continues at Daytona International Speedway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series driver will participate in a qualifying session before concluding the day with the 250-mile main event.

The Cup Series drivers will also take part in qualifying at 5:05 pm ET before hitting the track for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday, August 24.

Chris Buescher and Justin Allgaier are the defending winners of the Cup and Xfinity events in Florida, respectively.

The weather forecast on Friday at Daytona International Speedway predicted mostly cloudy skies much of the day with a high temperature between 82 degrees and a 12% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR’s two national series at Daytona International Speedway:

Friday, August 23, 2024

Garage open

10:30 am ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series

12 pm ET: Xfinity Series (IMS)

Track Activity

3:05 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

5:05 pm ET: 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (100 laps & 250 miles)

Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona: Entry list

Below is the qualifying order for the for the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona Summer race:

Joey Gase - 42.400 BJ McLeod - 41.350 Austin Hill - 40.650 Parker Retzlaff - 39.950 Shane Van Gisbergen - 35.450 John Hunter Nemechek - 31.100 Corey LaJoie - 30.300 Todd Gilliland - 28.950 Cody Ware - 28.350 Chase Briscoe - 26.000 Austin Cindric - 25.050 Joey Logano - 24.150 Harrison Burton - 24.050 Daniel Hemric - 23.200 Josh Berry - 22.800 Austin Dillon - 22.550 Michael McDowell - 22.300 Justin Haley - 21.900 Christopher Bell - 20.550 Bubba Wallace - 20.450 Erik Jones - 20.400 Kyle Larson - 19.950 Ryan Preece - 19.600 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 19.600 Noah Gragson - 19.350 Zane Smith - 18.550 Ross Chastain - 18.550 Alex Bowman - 17.800 Carson Hocevar - 16.150 Martin Truex, Jr. - 14.950 Ryan Blaney - 13.600 Daniel Suarez - 12.300 Chase Elliott - 10.500 Denny Hamlin - 8.900 Kyle Busch - 8.850 Chris Buescher - 8.850 Brad Keselowski - 7.000 Ty Gibbs - 5.300 William Byron - 4.900 Tyler Reddick - 1.900

