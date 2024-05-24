NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s Xfinity and Truck Series schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track on Friday (May 24) as the action of the season’s 13th weekend kicks off at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will take part in practice and qualifying before hitting the track on Saturday for the BetMGM 300.

The NASCAR Truck Series teams will take part in practice and qualifying today and will conclude the day with the main event at 8:30 pm ET.

Meanwhile, ARCA Menards Series teams will practice, qualify, and race on Friday.

The weather forecast on Friday predicted partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 78 degrees and a 34% chance of rain at the start of the truck race.

Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Friday, May 24, 2024

Garage open

7 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

8:30 am ET: Truck Series

10:30 am ET – 5:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track Activity

11:40 am ET – 12:25 pm ET: ARCA practice

12:40 pm ET – 1 pm ET: ARCA qualifying

1:35 pm ET – 1:55 pm ET: Truck Series practice

2:05 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

3:35 pm ET – 3:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

4:05 pm ET – 5 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

6 pm ET: ARCA Series race (100 laps and 150 miles)

8:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (134 laps and 201 miles)

BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Entry List

Below is the entry list for the Charlotte Xfinity race:

#00 - Cole Custer #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love (R) #4 - Dawson Cram (R) #5 - Anthony Alfredo #6 - Garrett Smithley #07 - Patrick Emerling #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #11 - Josh Williams #14 - J. J. Yeley #15 - Hailie Deegan (R) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chase Elliott (i) #18 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Taylor Gray (i) #20 - Aric Almirola #21 - Austin Hill #26 - Dean Thompson (i) #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #29 - Blaine Perkins #30 - Noah Gragson (i) #31 - Parker Retzlaff #33 - Kyle Busch (i) #35 - Akinori Ogata #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #39 - Ryan Sieg #42 - Leland Honeyman (R) #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brennan Poole #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #74 - Jade Buford #81 - Chandler Smith #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Natalie Decker #97 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #98 - Riley Herbst