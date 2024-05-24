  • home icon
  NASCAR 2024: Here's what Friday's Xfinity and Truck Series schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified May 24, 2024 12:01 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track on Friday (May 24) as the action of the season’s 13th weekend kicks off at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will take part in practice and qualifying before hitting the track on Saturday for the BetMGM 300.

The NASCAR Truck Series teams will take part in practice and qualifying today and will conclude the day with the main event at 8:30 pm ET.

Meanwhile, ARCA Menards Series teams will practice, qualify, and race on Friday.

The weather forecast on Friday predicted partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 78 degrees and a 34% chance of rain at the start of the truck race.

Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Friday, May 24, 2024

Garage open

7 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

8:30 am ET: Truck Series

10:30 am ET – 5:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track Activity

11:40 am ET – 12:25 pm ET: ARCA practice

12:40 pm ET – 1 pm ET: ARCA qualifying

1:35 pm ET – 1:55 pm ET: Truck Series practice

2:05 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

3:35 pm ET – 3:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

4:05 pm ET – 5 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

6 pm ET: ARCA Series race (100 laps and 150 miles)

8:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (134 laps and 201 miles)

BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Entry List

Below is the entry list for the Charlotte Xfinity race:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #1 - Sam Mayer
  3. #2 - Jesse Love (R)
  4. #4 - Dawson Cram (R)
  5. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  6. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  7. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #9 - Brandon Jones
  11. #11 - Josh Williams
  12. #14 - J. J. Yeley
  13. #15 - Hailie Deegan (R)
  14. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  15. #17 - Chase Elliott (i)
  16. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  17. #19 - Taylor Gray (i)
  18. #20 - Aric Almirola
  19. #21 - Austin Hill
  20. #26 - Dean Thompson (i)
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #30 - Noah Gragson (i)
  25. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  26. #33 - Kyle Busch (i)
  27. #35 - Akinori Ogata
  28. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  29. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  30. #42 - Leland Honeyman (R)
  31. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  32. #44 - Brennan Poole
  33. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  34. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  35. #74 - Jade Buford
  36. #81 - Chandler Smith
  37. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  38. #92 - Natalie Decker
  39. #97 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  40. #98 - Riley Herbst

