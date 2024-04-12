NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s Xfinity and Truck Series schedule at Texas Motor Speedway looks like

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 12, 2024 18:35 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval intermediate track on Friday (April 12) as the action of the season’s ninth weekend kicks off at the Texas Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Truck Series teams will take part in practice and qualifying sessions today and will conclude the weekend with the main event at 8:30 pm ET. The Xfinity Series teams will also practice and qualify before hitting the track on Saturday for Andy's Frozen Custard 300.

The weather forecast on Friday predicted mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 79 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the truck race.

Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck races at the Texas Motor Speedway:

Friday, April 12, 2024

Garage open

11 am ET: Truck Series

1 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Xfinity Series

2:30 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

4:05 pm ET – 4:25 pm ET: Truck series practice

4:35 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

6:05 pm ET – 6:25 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

6:35 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

8:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (167 laps and 250.5 miles)

Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway: Entry List

Below is the entry list for Texas Xfinity race:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #1 - Sam Mayer
  3. #2 - Jesse Love (R)
  4. #4 - Dawson Cram (R)
  5. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  6. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  7. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #9 - Brandon Jones
  11. #10 - Daniel Dye (i)
  12. #11 - Josh Williams
  13. #14 - David Starr
  14. #15 - Hailie Deegan (R)
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  16. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  17. #19 - Taylor Gray (i)
  18. #20 - Ryan Truex
  19. #21 - Austin Hill
  20. #26 - Corey Heim (i)
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #35 - Joey Gase
  26. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #42 - Leland Honeyman (R)
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #44 - Brennan Poole
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #66 - Chad Finchum
  34. #81 - Chandler Smith
  35. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  36. #92 - Josh Bilicki
  37. #97 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  38. #98 - Riley Herbst

