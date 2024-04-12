NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s Xfinity and Truck Series schedule at Texas Motor Speedway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval intermediate track on Friday (April 12) as the action of the season’s ninth weekend kicks off at the Texas Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Truck Series teams will take part in practice and qualifying sessions today and will conclude the weekend with the main event at 8:30 pm ET. The Xfinity Series teams will also practice and qualify before hitting the track on Saturday for Andy's Frozen Custard 300.

The weather forecast on Friday predicted mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 79 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the truck race.

Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck races at the Texas Motor Speedway:

Friday, April 12, 2024

Garage open

11 am ET: Truck Series

1 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Xfinity Series

2:30 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

4:05 pm ET – 4:25 pm ET: Truck series practice

4:35 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

6:05 pm ET – 6:25 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

6:35 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

8:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (167 laps and 250.5 miles)

Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway: Entry List

Below is the entry list for Texas Xfinity race:

#00 - Cole Custer #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love (R) #4 - Dawson Cram (R) #5 - Anthony Alfredo #6 - Garrett Smithley #07 - Patrick Emerling #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Daniel Dye (i) #11 - Josh Williams #14 - David Starr #15 - Hailie Deegan (R) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #18 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Taylor Gray (i) #20 - Ryan Truex #21 - Austin Hill #26 - Corey Heim (i) #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #29 - Blaine Perkins #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - Joey Gase #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #39 - Ryan Sieg #42 - Leland Honeyman (R) #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brennan Poole #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #66 - Chad Finchum #81 - Chandler Smith #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Josh Bilicki #97 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #98 - Riley Herbst