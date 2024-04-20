NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Talladega Superspeedway looks like

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be on the 2.66-mile-long tri-oval-shaped track on Saturday, Apr. 20, as the action on the season’s 10th weekend continues at Talladega Superspeedway.

The Xfinity Series will race today (Apr. 20) after running in the qualifying session on Friday, Apr. 19, where Austin Hill claimed pole.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 am ET before hitting the track for the GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 21.

Kyle Busch and Jeb Burton are respectively the defending champions of the Cup and Xfinity events at Talladega.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted cloudy skies with possible rain showers throughout the day, a high temperature of 75 degrees and a 50% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at Talladega Superspeedway:

\Saturday, April 20, 2024

Garage Open

8:30 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series

10 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

1 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:30 am ET – 12 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

12:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series race (76 laps and 202.16 miles)

4 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (113 laps and 300.58 miles)

GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. Anthony Alfredo - 41.000
  2. BJ McLeod - 40.650
  3. Cody Ware - 34.700
  4. Josh Berry - 31.600
  5. Shane van Gisbergen - 31.250
  6. Michael McDowell - 29.450
  7. John Hunter Nemechek - 29.100
  8. Harrison Burton - 28.500
  9. Zane Smith - 28.450
  10. Alex Bowman - 28.200
  11. Todd Gilliland - 26.950
  12. Justin Haley - 26.900
  13. Corey LaJoie - 26.700
  14. Daniel Hemric - 25.550
  15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 25.150
  16. Austin Cindric - 24.500
  17. Noah Gragson - 23.250
  18. Ross Chastain - 21.800
  19. Ryan Blaney - 18.450
  20. Ryan Preece - 18.450
  21. Erik Jones - 17.800
  22. Carson Hocevar - 17.650
  23. Austin Dillon - 16.950
  24. Denny Hamlin - 16.800
  25. Chris Buescher - 15.500
  26. Kyle Busch - 15.350
  27. Christopher Bell - 13.800
  28. Joey Logano - 13.300
  29. Kyle Larson - 11.000
  30. Daniel Suarez - 10.900
  31. Ty Gibbs - 9.950
  32. Chase Briscoe - 9.600
  33. Martin Truex Jr - 9.200
  34. Brad Keselowski - 7.850
  35. Bubba Wallace - 7.700
  36. Tyler Reddick - 5.100
  37. William Byron - 3.700
  38. Chase Elliott - 2.500

