NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Talladega Superspeedway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be on the 2.66-mile-long tri-oval-shaped track on Saturday, Apr. 20, as the action on the season’s 10th weekend continues at Talladega Superspeedway.

The Xfinity Series will race today (Apr. 20) after running in the qualifying session on Friday, Apr. 19, where Austin Hill claimed pole.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 am ET before hitting the track for the GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 21.

Kyle Busch and Jeb Burton are respectively the defending champions of the Cup and Xfinity events at Talladega.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted cloudy skies with possible rain showers throughout the day, a high temperature of 75 degrees and a 50% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at Talladega Superspeedway:

\Saturday, April 20, 2024

Garage Open

8:30 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series

10 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

1 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:30 am ET – 12 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

12:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series race (76 laps and 202.16 miles)

4 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (113 laps and 300.58 miles)

GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

Anthony Alfredo - 41.000 BJ McLeod - 40.650 Cody Ware - 34.700 Josh Berry - 31.600 Shane van Gisbergen - 31.250 Michael McDowell - 29.450 John Hunter Nemechek - 29.100 Harrison Burton - 28.500 Zane Smith - 28.450 Alex Bowman - 28.200 Todd Gilliland - 26.950 Justin Haley - 26.900 Corey LaJoie - 26.700 Daniel Hemric - 25.550 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 25.150 Austin Cindric - 24.500 Noah Gragson - 23.250 Ross Chastain - 21.800 Ryan Blaney - 18.450 Ryan Preece - 18.450 Erik Jones - 17.800 Carson Hocevar - 17.650 Austin Dillon - 16.950 Denny Hamlin - 16.800 Chris Buescher - 15.500 Kyle Busch - 15.350 Christopher Bell - 13.800 Joey Logano - 13.300 Kyle Larson - 11.000 Daniel Suarez - 10.900 Ty Gibbs - 9.950 Chase Briscoe - 9.600 Martin Truex Jr - 9.200 Brad Keselowski - 7.850 Bubba Wallace - 7.700 Tyler Reddick - 5.100 William Byron - 3.700 Chase Elliott - 2.500

