NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Talladega Superspeedway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be on the 2.66-mile-long tri-oval-shaped track on Saturday, Apr. 20, as the action on the season’s 10th weekend continues at Talladega Superspeedway.
The Xfinity Series will race today (Apr. 20) after running in the qualifying session on Friday, Apr. 19, where Austin Hill claimed pole.
The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 am ET before hitting the track for the GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 21.
Kyle Busch and Jeb Burton are respectively the defending champions of the Cup and Xfinity events at Talladega.
The weather forecast on Saturday predicted cloudy skies with possible rain showers throughout the day, a high temperature of 75 degrees and a 50% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at Talladega Superspeedway:
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Garage Open
8:30 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series
10 am ET: ARCA Menards Series
1 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
10:30 am ET – 12 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
12:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series race (76 laps and 202.16 miles)
4 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (113 laps and 300.58 miles)
GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway: Qualifying Order
Here’s the qualifying order for the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:
- Anthony Alfredo - 41.000
- BJ McLeod - 40.650
- Cody Ware - 34.700
- Josh Berry - 31.600
- Shane van Gisbergen - 31.250
- Michael McDowell - 29.450
- John Hunter Nemechek - 29.100
- Harrison Burton - 28.500
- Zane Smith - 28.450
- Alex Bowman - 28.200
- Todd Gilliland - 26.950
- Justin Haley - 26.900
- Corey LaJoie - 26.700
- Daniel Hemric - 25.550
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 25.150
- Austin Cindric - 24.500
- Noah Gragson - 23.250
- Ross Chastain - 21.800
- Ryan Blaney - 18.450
- Ryan Preece - 18.450
- Erik Jones - 17.800
- Carson Hocevar - 17.650
- Austin Dillon - 16.950
- Denny Hamlin - 16.800
- Chris Buescher - 15.500
- Kyle Busch - 15.350
- Christopher Bell - 13.800
- Joey Logano - 13.300
- Kyle Larson - 11.000
- Daniel Suarez - 10.900
- Ty Gibbs - 9.950
- Chase Briscoe - 9.600
- Martin Truex Jr - 9.200
- Brad Keselowski - 7.850
- Bubba Wallace - 7.700
- Tyler Reddick - 5.100
- William Byron - 3.700
- Chase Elliott - 2.500
