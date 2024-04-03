NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

The Cook Out 400 marks the eighth race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag drops at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, Apr. 7, at 3 p.m. ET.

The 0.526-mile shortest track comprises 12 degrees of banking in the turns and zero degrees of banking on the straightaways. The venue began hosting NASCAR Cup races in 1949 and hosts the Cup Series, Truck Series, Xfinity Series, NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

A total of 37 drivers will contest over 400 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 75th annual event hosted by Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to Martinsville Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver and last week’s winner Denny Hamlin is the favorite as per the odds table, at 9-2 odds, to win again this week, according to NASCAR.com. Hamlin won three times in the Martinsville spring race.

Defending winner, Kyle Larson, has the second-highest odds at 11-2 to win the race. Larson is followed by Martin Truex Jr. at 15-2, defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney at 8-1, and Christopher Bell at 17-2 in the top-five odds.

Daytona 500 winner William Byron has the sixth-highest odds at 12-1.

Opening odds for the 2024 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

Here are the odds for all 37 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

Denny Hamlin, 9-2 Kyle Larson, 11-2 Martin Truex Jr., 15-2 Ryan Blaney, 8-1 Christopher Bell, 17-2 William Byron, 12-1 Joey Logano, 12-1 Ty Gibbs, 13-1 Brad Keselowski, 16-1 Chase Elliott, 18-1 Tyler Reddick, 22-1 Chris Buescher, 22-1 Chase Briscoe, 22-1 Ross Chastain, 25-1 Bubba Wallace, 25-1 Josh Berry, 28-1 Alex Bowman, 28-1 Kyle Busch, 30-1 Noah Gragson, 50-1 Ryan Preece, 65-1 Daniel Suarez, 130-1 Todd Gilliland, 200-1 John Hunter Nemechek, 200-1 Austin Dillon, 200-1 Erik Jones, 250-1 Austin Cindric, 250-1 Michael McDowell, 300-1 Carson Hocevar, 300-1 Corey LaJoie, 500-1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 500-1 Zane Smith, 1000-1 Kaz Grala, 1000-1 Justin Haley, 1000-1 Josh Williams, 1000-1 Harrison Burton, 1000-1 Daniel Hemric, 1000-1 David Star, 1000-1

The live telecast of the 2024 Cook Out 400 can be viewed on FS1 and MRN.

