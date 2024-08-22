NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Qualifying order for the Liuna! 175 at The Milwaukee Mile

The Milwaukee Mile will host NASCAR Liuna! 175 this weekend. The 17th race of the 2024 Truck Series season and the first playoff race of the season kicks off at 4 pm ET on Sunday, August 25, in a 175-mile action-packed contest.

The Milwaukee Mile, which opened in 1903, is in West Allis, Wisconsin, and boasts an oval-shaped track of 1 mile in length.

The Liuna! 175 lineup comprises 37 drivers. The NASCAR Truck Series weekend kicks off with a practice session on Saturday at 4 pm ET and a qualifying session at 4:30 pm ET and concludes with the 175-lap truck race.

GMS Racing driver Grant Enfinger is the defending winner of the Liuna! 175. Enfinger will look to defend his title.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Liuna! 175 at The Milwaukee Mile

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently tweeted the qualifying order for the Liuna! 175 at The Milwaukee Mile:

The qualifying session for Liuna! 175 kicks off with Norm Benning Racing driver Norm Benning running the first lap and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes running the final lap at The Milwaukee Mile.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Liuna! 175 at Milwaukee:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Norm Benning - 61.650 Matthew Gould - 41.700 Marco Andretti - 38.900 Mason Maggio - 36.100 Blake Lothian - 35.300 Thad Moffitt - 33.300 Dexter Bean - 32.700 Justin Carroll - 32.100 Matt Mills - 31.250 Conner Jones - 26.900 Spencer Boyd - 26.850 Dean Thompson - 26.800 Jack Wood - 23.450 Bayley Currey - 23.150 Bret Holmes - 23.100 Lawless Alan - 22.900 Timmy Hill - 21.400 Stewart Friesen - 20.750 William Sawalich - 20.050 Chase Purdy - 20.000 Jake Garcia - 16.350 Matt Crafton - 15.350 Tanner Gray - 14.200 Ty Dillon - 14.000 Layne Riggs - 9.550 Sammy Smith - 26.450 Nick Sanchez - 18.500 Kaden Honeycutt - 12.850 Rajah Caruth - 11.900 Corey Heim - 9.700 Daniel Dye - 9.100 Ben Rhodes - 8.550 Tyler Ankrum - 6.500 Taylor Gray - 5.600 Grant Enfinger - 4.400 Ty Majeski – 2.000 Christian Eckes – 1.850

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at The Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, August 25, live on FS1 and MRN.

