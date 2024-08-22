NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Qualifying order for the Liuna! 175 at The Milwaukee Mile

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 23, 2024 01:37 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series Clean Harbors 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series heads to The Milwaukee Mile (Credit: USA Today Sports)

The Milwaukee Mile will host NASCAR Liuna! 175 this weekend. The 17th race of the 2024 Truck Series season and the first playoff race of the season kicks off at 4 pm ET on Sunday, August 25, in a 175-mile action-packed contest.

The Milwaukee Mile, which opened in 1903, is in West Allis, Wisconsin, and boasts an oval-shaped track of 1 mile in length.

The Liuna! 175 lineup comprises 37 drivers. The NASCAR Truck Series weekend kicks off with a practice session on Saturday at 4 pm ET and a qualifying session at 4:30 pm ET and concludes with the 175-lap truck race.

GMS Racing driver Grant Enfinger is the defending winner of the Liuna! 175. Enfinger will look to defend his title.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Liuna! 175 at The Milwaukee Mile

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently tweeted the qualifying order for the Liuna! 175 at The Milwaukee Mile:

The qualifying session for Liuna! 175 kicks off with Norm Benning Racing driver Norm Benning running the first lap and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes running the final lap at The Milwaukee Mile.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Liuna! 175 at Milwaukee:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Norm Benning - 61.650
  2. Matthew Gould - 41.700
  3. Marco Andretti - 38.900
  4. Mason Maggio - 36.100
  5. Blake Lothian - 35.300
  6. Thad Moffitt - 33.300
  7. Dexter Bean - 32.700
  8. Justin Carroll - 32.100
  9. Matt Mills - 31.250
  10. Conner Jones - 26.900
  11. Spencer Boyd - 26.850
  12. Dean Thompson - 26.800
  13. Jack Wood - 23.450
  14. Bayley Currey - 23.150
  15. Bret Holmes - 23.100
  16. Lawless Alan - 22.900
  17. Timmy Hill - 21.400
  18. Stewart Friesen - 20.750
  19. William Sawalich - 20.050
  20. Chase Purdy - 20.000
  21. Jake Garcia - 16.350
  22. Matt Crafton - 15.350
  23. Tanner Gray - 14.200
  24. Ty Dillon - 14.000
  25. Layne Riggs - 9.550
  26. Sammy Smith - 26.450
  27. Nick Sanchez - 18.500
  28. Kaden Honeycutt - 12.850
  29. Rajah Caruth - 11.900
  30. Corey Heim - 9.700
  31. Daniel Dye - 9.100
  32. Ben Rhodes - 8.550
  33. Tyler Ankrum - 6.500
  34. Taylor Gray - 5.600
  35. Grant Enfinger - 4.400
  36. Ty Majeski – 2.000
  37. Christian Eckes – 1.850

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at The Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, August 25, live on FS1 and MRN.

