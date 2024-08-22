NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Qualifying order for the Liuna! 175 at The Milwaukee Mile

The Milwaukee Mile will host NASCAR Liuna! 175 this weekend. The 17th race of the 2024 Truck Series season and the first playoff race of the season kicks off at 4 pm ET on Sunday, August 25, in a 175-mile action-packed contest.
The Milwaukee Mile, which opened in 1903, is in West Allis, Wisconsin, and boasts an oval-shaped track of 1 mile in length.
The Liuna! 175 lineup comprises 37 drivers. The NASCAR Truck Series weekend kicks off with a practice session on Saturday at 4 pm ET and a qualifying session at 4:30 pm ET and concludes with the 175-lap truck race.
GMS Racing driver Grant Enfinger is the defending winner of the Liuna! 175. Enfinger will look to defend his title.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Liuna! 175 at The Milwaukee Mile
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently tweeted the qualifying order for the Liuna! 175 at The Milwaukee Mile:
The qualifying session for Liuna! 175 kicks off with Norm Benning Racing driver Norm Benning running the first lap and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes running the final lap at The Milwaukee Mile.
Here’s the full qualifying order for the Liuna! 175 at Milwaukee:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Norm Benning - 61.650
- Matthew Gould - 41.700
- Marco Andretti - 38.900
- Mason Maggio - 36.100
- Blake Lothian - 35.300
- Thad Moffitt - 33.300
- Dexter Bean - 32.700
- Justin Carroll - 32.100
- Matt Mills - 31.250
- Conner Jones - 26.900
- Spencer Boyd - 26.850
- Dean Thompson - 26.800
- Jack Wood - 23.450
- Bayley Currey - 23.150
- Bret Holmes - 23.100
- Lawless Alan - 22.900
- Timmy Hill - 21.400
- Stewart Friesen - 20.750
- William Sawalich - 20.050
- Chase Purdy - 20.000
- Jake Garcia - 16.350
- Matt Crafton - 15.350
- Tanner Gray - 14.200
- Ty Dillon - 14.000
- Layne Riggs - 9.550
- Sammy Smith - 26.450
- Nick Sanchez - 18.500
- Kaden Honeycutt - 12.850
- Rajah Caruth - 11.900
- Corey Heim - 9.700
- Daniel Dye - 9.100
- Ben Rhodes - 8.550
- Tyler Ankrum - 6.500
- Taylor Gray - 5.600
- Grant Enfinger - 4.400
- Ty Majeski – 2.000
- Christian Eckes – 1.850
Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at The Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, August 25, live on FS1 and MRN.