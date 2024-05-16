NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Qualifying order for the Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 17, 2024 04:01 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Tyson 250
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway

The North Wilkesboro Speedway will host NASCAR’s Wright Brand 250 this weekend. The 10th race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 18, in a 156-mile action-packed contest.

The North Wilkesboro Speedway, which opened in 1947, is in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, and boasts an oval-shaped short track of 0.625 miles in length.

The Wright Brand 250 lineup comprises 38 drivers for 36 spots. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, followed by Saturday’s qualifying session, which will determine the starting positions for the 250-lap truck race.

Cup Series regular Kyle Larson won last year’s Wright Brand 250 in two hours, 17 minutes and 25 seconds.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Wright Brand 250 at the North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Rackley WAR driver Dawson Sutton running the first lap and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes running the final lap at North Wilkesboro.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Wright Brand 250:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Dawson Sutton - 62.000
  2. Aric Almirola - 61.650
  3. Trey Hutchens - 41.700
  4. Justin Carroll - 41.000
  5. Clayton Green - 38.900
  6. Stefan Parsons - 37.850
  7. Josh Reaume - 33.650
  8. Sammy Smith - 26.150
  9. Conner Jones - 25.850
  10. Thad Moffitt - 25.200
  11. Dean Thompson - 24.600
  12. Spencer Boyd - 23.800
  13. Brenden Queen - 23.400
  14. Matt Crafton - 22.950
  15. Rajah Caruth - 21.700
  16. Layne Riggs - 20.750
  17. Mason Massey - 20.650
  18. Tyler Ankrum - 20.500
  19. Bret Holmes - 20.050
  20. Bayley Currey - 20.000
  21. Daniel Dye - 19.650
  22. Jack Wood - 19.300
  23. Lawless Alan - 18.900
  24. Matt Mills - 18.500
  25. Jake Garcia - 18.350
  26. Timmy Hill - 18.050
  27. Corey Heim - 15.450
  28. Stewart Friesen - 14.750
  29. Ty Dillon - 14.650
  30. Grant Enfinger - 13.950
  31. Tanner Gray - 11.450
  32. Chase Purdy - 11.300
  33. Ben Rhodes - 7.250
  34. Taylor Gray - 6.400
  35. Ty Majeski - 4.800
  36. Ross Chastain - 3.400
  37. Nick Sanchez - 2.650
  38. Christian Eckes - 2.500

Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, May 18, live on FS1.

