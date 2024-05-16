NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Qualifying order for the Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The North Wilkesboro Speedway will host NASCAR’s Wright Brand 250 this weekend. The 10th race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 18, in a 156-mile action-packed contest.

The North Wilkesboro Speedway, which opened in 1947, is in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, and boasts an oval-shaped short track of 0.625 miles in length.

The Wright Brand 250 lineup comprises 38 drivers for 36 spots. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, followed by Saturday’s qualifying session, which will determine the starting positions for the 250-lap truck race.

Cup Series regular Kyle Larson won last year’s Wright Brand 250 in two hours, 17 minutes and 25 seconds.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Wright Brand 250 at the North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Rackley WAR driver Dawson Sutton running the first lap and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes running the final lap at North Wilkesboro.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Wright Brand 250:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Dawson Sutton - 62.000 Aric Almirola - 61.650 Trey Hutchens - 41.700 Justin Carroll - 41.000 Clayton Green - 38.900 Stefan Parsons - 37.850 Josh Reaume - 33.650 Sammy Smith - 26.150 Conner Jones - 25.850 Thad Moffitt - 25.200 Dean Thompson - 24.600 Spencer Boyd - 23.800 Brenden Queen - 23.400 Matt Crafton - 22.950 Rajah Caruth - 21.700 Layne Riggs - 20.750 Mason Massey - 20.650 Tyler Ankrum - 20.500 Bret Holmes - 20.050 Bayley Currey - 20.000 Daniel Dye - 19.650 Jack Wood - 19.300 Lawless Alan - 18.900 Matt Mills - 18.500 Jake Garcia - 18.350 Timmy Hill - 18.050 Corey Heim - 15.450 Stewart Friesen - 14.750 Ty Dillon - 14.650 Grant Enfinger - 13.950 Tanner Gray - 11.450 Chase Purdy - 11.300 Ben Rhodes - 7.250 Taylor Gray - 6.400 Ty Majeski - 4.800 Ross Chastain - 3.400 Nick Sanchez - 2.650 Christian Eckes - 2.500

Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, May 18, live on FS1.