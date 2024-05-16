NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Qualifying order for the Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The North Wilkesboro Speedway will host NASCAR’s Wright Brand 250 this weekend. The 10th race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 18, in a 156-mile action-packed contest.
The North Wilkesboro Speedway, which opened in 1947, is in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, and boasts an oval-shaped short track of 0.625 miles in length.
The Wright Brand 250 lineup comprises 38 drivers for 36 spots. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, followed by Saturday’s qualifying session, which will determine the starting positions for the 250-lap truck race.
Cup Series regular Kyle Larson won last year’s Wright Brand 250 in two hours, 17 minutes and 25 seconds.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Wright Brand 250 at the North Wilkesboro Speedway:
Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Rackley WAR driver Dawson Sutton running the first lap and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes running the final lap at North Wilkesboro.
Here’s the full qualifying order for the Wright Brand 250:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Dawson Sutton - 62.000
- Aric Almirola - 61.650
- Trey Hutchens - 41.700
- Justin Carroll - 41.000
- Clayton Green - 38.900
- Stefan Parsons - 37.850
- Josh Reaume - 33.650
- Sammy Smith - 26.150
- Conner Jones - 25.850
- Thad Moffitt - 25.200
- Dean Thompson - 24.600
- Spencer Boyd - 23.800
- Brenden Queen - 23.400
- Matt Crafton - 22.950
- Rajah Caruth - 21.700
- Layne Riggs - 20.750
- Mason Massey - 20.650
- Tyler Ankrum - 20.500
- Bret Holmes - 20.050
- Bayley Currey - 20.000
- Daniel Dye - 19.650
- Jack Wood - 19.300
- Lawless Alan - 18.900
- Matt Mills - 18.500
- Jake Garcia - 18.350
- Timmy Hill - 18.050
- Corey Heim - 15.450
- Stewart Friesen - 14.750
- Ty Dillon - 14.650
- Grant Enfinger - 13.950
- Tanner Gray - 11.450
- Chase Purdy - 11.300
- Ben Rhodes - 7.250
- Taylor Gray - 6.400
- Ty Majeski - 4.800
- Ross Chastain - 3.400
- Nick Sanchez - 2.650
- Christian Eckes - 2.500
Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, May 18, live on FS1.