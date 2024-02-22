NASCAR 2024: Where to watch the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway qualifying: Time, TV schedule & live stream

NASCAR is shifting from the superspeedway to the quad-oval intermediate speedway at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for the 2024 Ambetter Health 400.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 1.54-mile-long track will host Next Gen cars for the fifth time since hosting them in 2022. Fresh off the weekend in Daytona Beach, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the unknown challenges in Atlanta in the eventful Ambetter Health 400.

A total of 37 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday to compete over 260 laps and 400 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race for the main race to determine the starting lineup for the second race of the season.

The Cup Series cars with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole and the rest of the grid for the second race of the season will be determined according to their qualifying speed.

Joey Logano, the driver of the #22 Ford for Team Penske, won last year’s Ambetter Health 400.

Where to watch the 2024 Ambetter Health 400 qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

See below for the telecast schedule for Ambetter Health 400 qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Saturday, February 24, 2024

11:30 pm ET: Ambetter Health 400 qualifying race

The qualifying race for Atlanta weekend will be broadcast live on FS1 in the United States and radio coverage can be enjoyed on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Indian viewers can enjoy live streaming of the qualifying race on YouTube TV at 10 pm ET IST on Saturday. While TSN and Viaplay will stream the live action in Canada and the United Kingdom at 11:30 am ET and 4:30 pm GMT, respectively. In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 6:30 pm ET.

Who is in the top 5 of the points table after the Daytona 500?

After securing the win in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway last week, William Byron gained the top spot in the points table with 54 points. His Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman stands second with 50 points. He finished second last week.

Bowman is followed by Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell with 44 points, Chase Elliott with 42 points, and Bubba Wallace with 39 points to complete the top five.