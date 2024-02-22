NASCAR 2024: Where to watch the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway race: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Hampton, Georgia, this weekend for the Ambetter Health 400, which will be held at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The green flag will drop at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday (February 25) and the event will be telecast live on FOX.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 11:30 am ET on Saturday (Feb. 24) and can be enjoyed on FS1.

Expand Tweet

Ambetter Health 400 will consist of 37 drivers who will compete for 260 laps on the 1.54-mile-long asphalt quad-oval intermediate speedway, resulting in a 400-mile race.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano won last year’s Ambetter 400 and is the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

The venue currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

RFK Racing co-owner/driver Brad Keselowski is the only two active drivers to have multiple wins in the event (two times).

Where to watch 2024 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s 400-mile race at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Sunday, February 25, 2024

3:00 pm ET: Ambetter Health 400

The 2024 Ambetter Health 400 will air on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:00 pm ET. Live streaming of the Atlanta race will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

Expand Tweet

FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season's second race. As a result, all the action in Atlanta including qualifying, will be telecast live on FS1 and PRN while the main event will be live on FOX in the US.

Indian viewers can enjoy live streaming of the event on YouTube TV at 1:30 am IST on Monday. While TSN and Viaplay will stream the live action in Canada and the United Kingdom at 3 pm ET and 8 pm GMT, respectively. In Africa, the race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 10 pm ET.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the 400-mile race in Atlanta.

Catch your favorite NASCAR drivers once again in action this weekend.