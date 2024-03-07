NASCAR 2024: Where to watch Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway qualifying: Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from the asphalt intermediate at Phoenix Raceway to the tri-oval shaped Phoenix Raceway this weekend for the 2024 Shriners Children’s 500.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 1-mile-long low-banked tri-oval shaped track will host Next Gen cars for the fifth time since 2022.

Fresh off the weekend in Las Vegas, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the unknown challenges in Arizona in the eventful Shriners Children’s 500.

A total of 36 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday to compete over 312 laps and 312 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race for the main race to determine the starting lineup for the fourth race of the season.

The Cup Series cars with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole and the rest of the grid for the fourth race of the season will be determined according to their qualifying speed.

William Byron, the driver of the #24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s Shriners Children’s 500.

Where to watch the 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 qualifying at Phoenix Raceway?

See below for the telecast schedule for Shriners Children’s 500 qualifying at Phoenix Raceway:

Saturday, March 9, 2024

2:10 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying race

The qualifying race for Phoenix weekend will be broadcast live on FS1 in the United States and radio coverage can be enjoyed on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Indian viewers can enjoy live streaming of the qualifying race at 12:40 am ET IST on Sunday. TSN and Viaplay will stream the live action in Canada and the United Kingdom at 2:10 pm ET and 7:10 pm GMT, respectively. In Africa, the NASCAR qualifying race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9:10 pm ET.

Who is in the top 5 of the points table after the Pennzoil 400?

After securing the win during last weekend’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson gained the top spot in the points table with 118 points.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney stands second with 110 points. He finished P3 last week.

Blaney is followed by Martin Truex jr. with 104 points, William Byron with 103 points, and Ross Chastain with 98 points to complete the top five.