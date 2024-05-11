NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway

11 races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier became the ninth different winner of the season after winning the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday, May 11.

In a thrilling Darlington race, Allgaier dominated the race, leading a total of 119 of 147 laps and crossing the finish line in P1 without any challenge.

Expand Tweet

After securing the win at “The Lady in Black," Allgaier was awarded 60 points and moved to fifth place in the Xfinity Series points standings with 373 points.

With a P2 finish, Austin Hill gained 53 points and maintained the top spot in the Xfinity points standings. He has a three-point lead over Cole Custer with 430 points and two wins.

Rookie driver Jesse Love finished eighth in the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200, gained 36 points, and moved to fourth place in the points standings with 373 points.

Expand Tweet

Custer, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished third. He gained 34 points and is second on the points table with 427 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 11th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2024 season:

Austin Hill - 430 Cole Custer - 427 Chandler Smith - 425 Jesse Love - 373 Justin Allgaier - 373 Riley Herbst - 337 AJ Allmendinger - 309 Sheldon Creed - 306 Parker Kligerman - 306 Anthony Alfredo - 270 Sam Mayer - 264 Brandon Jones - 262 Sammy Smith - 250 Ryan Sieg - 249 Shane Van Gisbergen # - 235 Brennan Poole - 213 Aric Almirola - 202 Parker Retzlaff - 191 Leland Honeyman # - 170 Jeremy Clements - 166 Josh Williams - 160 Jeb Burton - 155 Ryan Truex - 150 Kyle Weatherman - 150 Ryan Ellis - 141 Blaine Perkins - 127 Hailie Deegan # - 122 Kyle Sieg - 120 Matt DiBenedetto - 98 Carson Kvapil - 93 Garrett Smithley - 85 Josh Bilicki - 78 Dawson Cram # - 76 BJ Mcleod - 69 Patrick Emerling - 57 Joey Gase - 53 David Starr - 46 Jj Yeley - 45 Nick Leitz - 41 Jordan Anderson - 40 Sage Karam - 38 Bubba Pollard - 31 Caesar Bacarella - 30 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 30

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 25.