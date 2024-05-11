  • home icon
NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 11, 2024 21:49 GMT
11 races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier became the ninth different winner of the season after winning the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday, May 11.

In a thrilling Darlington race, Allgaier dominated the race, leading a total of 119 of 147 laps and crossing the finish line in P1 without any challenge.

After securing the win at “The Lady in Black," Allgaier was awarded 60 points and moved to fifth place in the Xfinity Series points standings with 373 points.

With a P2 finish, Austin Hill gained 53 points and maintained the top spot in the Xfinity points standings. He has a three-point lead over Cole Custer with 430 points and two wins.

Rookie driver Jesse Love finished eighth in the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200, gained 36 points, and moved to fourth place in the points standings with 373 points.

Custer, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished third. He gained 34 points and is second on the points table with 427 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 11th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2024 season:

  1. Austin Hill - 430
  2. Cole Custer - 427
  3. Chandler Smith - 425
  4. Jesse Love - 373
  5. Justin Allgaier - 373
  6. Riley Herbst - 337
  7. AJ Allmendinger - 309
  8. Sheldon Creed - 306
  9. Parker Kligerman - 306
  10. Anthony Alfredo - 270
  11. Sam Mayer - 264
  12. Brandon Jones - 262
  13. Sammy Smith - 250
  14. Ryan Sieg - 249
  15. Shane Van Gisbergen # - 235
  16. Brennan Poole - 213
  17. Aric Almirola - 202
  18. Parker Retzlaff - 191
  19. Leland Honeyman # - 170
  20. Jeremy Clements - 166
  21. Josh Williams - 160
  22. Jeb Burton - 155
  23. Ryan Truex - 150
  24. Kyle Weatherman - 150
  25. Ryan Ellis - 141
  26. Blaine Perkins - 127
  27. Hailie Deegan # - 122
  28. Kyle Sieg - 120
  29. Matt DiBenedetto - 98
  30. Carson Kvapil - 93
  31. Garrett Smithley - 85
  32. Josh Bilicki - 78
  33. Dawson Cram # - 76
  34. BJ Mcleod - 69
  35. Patrick Emerling - 57
  36. Joey Gase - 53
  37. David Starr - 46
  38. Jj Yeley - 45
  39. Nick Leitz - 41
  40. Jordan Anderson - 40
  41. Sage Karam - 38
  42. Bubba Pollard - 31
  43. Caesar Bacarella - 30
  44. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 30

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 25.

