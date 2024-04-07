NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after the Dude Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway

Seven races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola became the fifth different winner of the season after winning the Dude Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, April 6.

In a thrilling Martinsville race, veteran Aric Almirola survived overtime and went on to win Saturday night’s Xfinity race on a 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track.

Expand Tweet

After securing the win at Martinsville, Almirola was awarded 59 points and moved from 19th to 11th place in the Xfinity Series points standings with 160 points.

With a P3 finish, Chandler Smith gained 37 points and maintained the top spot in the Xfinity points standings. He has a 35-point lead over Cole Custer with 302 points and two wins.

Sam Mayer, who secured the runner-up finish in the Dude Wipes 250, gained 42 points and moved from 20th to 16th place in the points standings with 139 points.

Brandon Jones, who started on pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished 27th. He gained 14 points and is 14th on the points table with 154 points.

Expand Tweet

With a P8 finish, the defending champion of the Xfinity Series, Cole Custer, gained 43 points and moved to second place in the points table with 267 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after the Dude Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the seventh NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2024 season:

Chandler Smith - 302 Austin Hill - 261 Cole Custer - 267 Jesse Love - 226 Justin Allgaier - 223 Riley Herbst - 206 Parker Kligerman - 202 AJ Allmendinger - 192 Sammy Smith - 191 Sheldon Creed - 182 Anthony Alfredo - 158 Shane van Gisbergen - 156 Brandon Jones - 154 Ryan Sieg - 153 Sam Mayer - 139 Brennan Poole - 133 Parker Retzlaff - 129 Jeremy Clements - 119 Leland Honeyman Jr. - 108 Blaine Perkins - 100 Ryan Ellis - 94 Josh Williams - 90 Kyle Weatherman - 90 Hailie Deegan - 76 Jeb Burton - 73 Aric Almirola - 160 B.J. McLeod - 69 Garrett Smithley - 67 Ryan Truex - 64 Kyle Sieg - 58 Dawson Cram - 49 J.J. Yeley - 44 Nick Leitz - 41 Carson Kvapil - 40 Sage Karam - 38 Patrick Emerling - 35 Matt DiBenedetto - 35 Jordan Anderson - 34 Josh Bilicki - 34 Bubba Pollard - 31

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 13.