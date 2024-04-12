NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway?

Texas Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 this weekend. The eighth race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 13, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

At 1.5 miles in length, the Texas Motor Speedway is the intermediate track on the 2024 schedule. Located in Fort Worth, Texas, the track boasts a quad-oval-shaped race track.

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, April 12, at 6 pm ET and 6:30 pm ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event on Saturday.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The qualifying session for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will start with MBM Motorsports driver Chad Finchum running the first lap and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chandler Smith running the final lap.

Below is the full qualifying order for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300:

Order, Driver, and Metric Score

Chad Finchum - 43.450 Daniel Dye - 41.700 Joey Gase - 39.200 David Starr - 34.050 Kyle Weatherman - 31.550 Garrett Smithley - 30.700 Josh Bilicki - 30.500 Dawson Cram - 29.550 Patrick Emerling - 29.200 Leland Honeyman - 28.750 Kyle Sieg - 28.500 Jeb Burton - 28.050 Parker Retzlaff - 27.750 Matt DiBenedetto - 27.450 Ryan Ellis - 26.100 Corey Heim - 24.800 Hailie Deegan - 24.600 AJ Allmendinger - 24.350 Blaine Perkins - 21.200 Jeremy Clements - 21.050 Brandon Jones - 20.150 Austin Hill - 20.150 Josh Williams - 18.050 Ryan Truex - 18.050 Brennan Poole - 17.550 Ryan Sieg - 17.450 Riley Herbst - 16.450 Shane Van Gisbergen - 14.200 Anthony Alfredo - 13.700 Parker Kligerman - 12.550 Taylor Gray - 11.600 Jesse Love - 8.800 Sam Mayer - 8.650 Sammy Smith - 7.950 Sheldon Creed - 7.500 Cole Custer - 5.600 Justin Allgaier - 5.350 Chandler Smith - 2.300

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 13, live on FS1 and PRN.

