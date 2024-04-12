NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway?

Texas Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 this weekend. The eighth race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 13, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.
At 1.5 miles in length, the Texas Motor Speedway is the intermediate track on the 2024 schedule. Located in Fort Worth, Texas, the track boasts a quad-oval-shaped race track.
The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, April 12, at 6 pm ET and 6:30 pm ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event on Saturday.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.
Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.
The qualifying session for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will start with MBM Motorsports driver Chad Finchum running the first lap and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chandler Smith running the final lap.
Below is the full qualifying order for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300:
Order, Driver, and Metric Score
- Chad Finchum - 43.450
- Daniel Dye - 41.700
- Joey Gase - 39.200
- David Starr - 34.050
- Kyle Weatherman - 31.550
- Garrett Smithley - 30.700
- Josh Bilicki - 30.500
- Dawson Cram - 29.550
- Patrick Emerling - 29.200
- Leland Honeyman - 28.750
- Kyle Sieg - 28.500
- Jeb Burton - 28.050
- Parker Retzlaff - 27.750
- Matt DiBenedetto - 27.450
- Ryan Ellis - 26.100
- Corey Heim - 24.800
- Hailie Deegan - 24.600
- AJ Allmendinger - 24.350
- Blaine Perkins - 21.200
- Jeremy Clements - 21.050
- Brandon Jones - 20.150
- Austin Hill - 20.150
- Josh Williams - 18.050
- Ryan Truex - 18.050
- Brennan Poole - 17.550
- Ryan Sieg - 17.450
- Riley Herbst - 16.450
- Shane Van Gisbergen - 14.200
- Anthony Alfredo - 13.700
- Parker Kligerman - 12.550
- Taylor Gray - 11.600
- Jesse Love - 8.800
- Sam Mayer - 8.650
- Sammy Smith - 7.950
- Sheldon Creed - 7.500
- Cole Custer - 5.600
- Justin Allgaier - 5.350
- Chandler Smith - 2.300
Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 13, live on FS1 and PRN.
