NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 12, 2024 00:45 IST
Texas Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 this weekend. The eighth race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 13, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

At 1.5 miles in length, the Texas Motor Speedway is the intermediate track on the 2024 schedule. Located in Fort Worth, Texas, the track boasts a quad-oval-shaped race track.

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, April 12, at 6 pm ET and 6:30 pm ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event on Saturday.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The qualifying session for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will start with MBM Motorsports driver Chad Finchum running the first lap and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chandler Smith running the final lap.

Below is the full qualifying order for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300:

Order, Driver, and Metric Score

  1. Chad Finchum - 43.450
  2. Daniel Dye - 41.700
  3. Joey Gase - 39.200
  4. David Starr - 34.050
  5. Kyle Weatherman - 31.550
  6. Garrett Smithley - 30.700
  7. Josh Bilicki - 30.500
  8. Dawson Cram - 29.550
  9. Patrick Emerling - 29.200
  10. Leland Honeyman - 28.750
  11. Kyle Sieg - 28.500
  12. Jeb Burton - 28.050
  13. Parker Retzlaff - 27.750
  14. Matt DiBenedetto - 27.450
  15. Ryan Ellis - 26.100
  16. Corey Heim - 24.800
  17. Hailie Deegan - 24.600
  18. AJ Allmendinger - 24.350
  19. Blaine Perkins - 21.200
  20. Jeremy Clements - 21.050
  21. Brandon Jones - 20.150
  22. Austin Hill - 20.150
  23. Josh Williams - 18.050
  24. Ryan Truex - 18.050
  25. Brennan Poole - 17.550
  26. Ryan Sieg - 17.450
  27. Riley Herbst - 16.450
  28. Shane Van Gisbergen - 14.200
  29. Anthony Alfredo - 13.700
  30. Parker Kligerman - 12.550
  31. Taylor Gray - 11.600
  32. Jesse Love - 8.800
  33. Sam Mayer - 8.650
  34. Sammy Smith - 7.950
  35. Sheldon Creed - 7.500
  36. Cole Custer - 5.600
  37. Justin Allgaier - 5.350
  38. Chandler Smith - 2.300

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 13, live on FS1 and PRN.

