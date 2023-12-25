NASCAR alleged of unlawfully sharing subscribers' viewing information with Facebook, class action lawsuit to follow 

In a recent legal development, NASCAR finds itself at the center of a class action lawsuit, accused of violating the federal Video Privacy Protection Act.

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, alleges that NASCAR unlawfully shared the viewing information of its website's subscribers with Facebook, utilizing Meta Platforms Inc.'s tracking tools without proper consent.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the seven plaintiffs leading the class action claim that NASCAR failed to notify its subscribers about the collection and transmission of their viewing data.

According to the complaint, the organization employed Meta's embedded marketing tracking tool, the Meta Pixel, to relay comprehensive viewing histories to Facebook, all without securing the required consent from the affected subscribers.

The Video Privacy Protection Act, designed to safeguard individuals' privacy, mandates companies to inform users and obtain consent before sharing their video viewing history. Failure to adhere to these regulations can have legal consequences, as evidenced by this class action lawsuit against NASCAR.

As proceedings unfold, it remains to be seen what legal consequences await for the stock car racing series.

The Money Team Racing eyes full-time NASCAR Cup Series charter in 2025

Shifting gears to the on-track action, former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Cup Series team, The Money Team Racing, is making headlines with aspirations to enter the 2025 season on a full-time basis.

The team, which made its Cup Series debut in the 2022 Daytona 500, is led by Becky and Willy Auchmoody and aims to secure a full-time charter for the 2025 season.

After debuting in the 2022 Daytona 500 with driver Kaz Grala finishing in 26th position, The Money Team Racing continued to make appearances in the Cup Series throughout 2022 and returned for two races in 2023.

Now, the team is gearing up for the 2024 season, aiming to participate in at least five races, starting with the iconic Daytona 500. According to a report from Forbes, the single-car team also eyes a full-time seat in the Cup Series in the 2025 season, although the objective appears to be a long shot at the moment.

It remains to be seen if The Money Team Racing can field its car for the third straight season in the Cup Series season opener, the Daytona 500.