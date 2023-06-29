NASCAR beefs up security measures with 900 private security guards ahead of Chicago City Street Race

Downtown Chicago, Illinois is expected to be a hub of major activity this weekend with the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series headed to Windy City. The first-ever stock car race to take place on a purpose-built street course using existing city streets, the Grant Park 220 is bound to be a milestone in the history of the sport.

The weekend will be jam-packed with not just the two races and their respective sessions on Saturday and Sunday, but a myriad of entertainment activities such as concerts await fans. This has prompted NASCAR, as well as city officials, to reveal their security plans for the upcoming events.

With the 220-mile-long race also coinciding with the Fourth of July festivities, the city's emergency management agency has contracted 900 private security guards along with various other personnel.

With an estimated 100,000 people expected to show up for the NASCAR race as well as the fireworks show at Navy Pier during the weekend, Chicago Police as well as the Fire Department and Paramedics will stand by on call for any emergencies.

Four Leaf Productions, an agency with more than 20 years of experience planning significant events such as the Lollapalooza will be aiding the committee during the weekend as well.

NASCAR's visits to Windy City over the years

The NASCAR Chicago City Street Race will not be the first time the sport has headed to Windy City to showcase stock car racing action. With a long history of visits to Chicago ranging all the way back to 1954, there definitely is an appetite for stock car racing in the region.

The first instance of the sport going live in Chicago came in 1954, with drivers racing around the Santa Fe Speedway. Located 20 miles out of the city, the venue saw Dick Rathman win the race. Returning after a year of absence in 1956 and 1957, three races were held at the iconic Soldier Field stadium in Chicago.

@Chicagoguy775 @Chicago_History Before NASCAR raced through the streets of Chicago they raced in Soldier Field @Chicago_History Before NASCAR raced through the streets of Chicago they raced in Soldier Field https://t.co/s2M3txiYsA

2000-01 saw another visit to Windy City as the sport headed to Chicago Motor Speedway in Cicero, hosting two Craftsman Truck Series races. Post 2001, NASCAR was a regular at the Chicagoland Speedway with the Cup Series continuing to race on the 1.5-mile-long track until the facility was dropped for the 2020 season.

The Grant Park 220 marks the sport's return to the city after a two-year absence. The event goes live on Sunday, July 3, 2023, at 5:30 pm ET.

