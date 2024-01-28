NASCAR Cup Series team owner and Grammy-award-winning rapper Pitbull to perform ahead of 2024 Daytona 500

Grammy award-winning rapper Pitbull, who also co-owns the NASCAR Cup Series outfit Trackhouse Racing, is set to perform before the 2024 season opener, the Daytona 500, at the Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18.

Armando Christian Pérez, better known as Pitbull, became Trackhouse Racing's co-owner in 2021, and is set to continue touring with Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin on The Trilogy Tour for the initial part of 2024.

The rapper is set to release the next installment of his Trackhouse album series in February. According to a press release, the EP titled Trackhouse: Daytona 500 Edition is tailored to reflect key elements of NASCAR’s premier event.

The 2023 NASCAR season will officially kick off on Feb. 16, overseeing the return of the Craftsman Truck Series at the Daytona International Speedway. The Truck race will be followed by the Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 and ARCA Menards Series Race on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Pitbull's performance will take center stage on Sunday, Feb. 18, just before the 66th running of the Daytona 500 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Pitbull looking forward to performing at the NASCAR season opener

The 43-year-old expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, saying (via NASCAR.com):

"It’s an honor to once again be part of the Great American Race, this time performing at the Daytona 500. So Everyone start your engines, Get Ready and Dale!"

Meanwhile, Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway, emphasized the significance of having the American rapper as the pre-race concert performer. He said (via Motorsport.com):

"There’s no better way to get the energy flowing than with Pitbull performing our pre-race concert for the Daytona 500. He has continued to release major hits for over a decade and has shown tremendous longevity as an artist over the years. He’ll bring all the South Florida vibes and culture up here to put on quite the show for the 66th running of The Great American Race."

Pitbull assumed an ownership role in Trackhouse Racing in 2021 alongside Justin Marks. The team currently fields three cars in the Cup Series — the No. 1 Chevrolet piloted by Ross Chastain, the No. 99 piloted by Daniel Suarez, and the No. 91. As a part of the Project91, Xfinity Series driver Shane van Gisbergen currently drives the No. 91 on a part-time basis.