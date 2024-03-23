NASCAR driver Parker Kligerman reacts to "wild" reports of F1 team booting American driver Logan Sargeant after teammate's practice crash

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver and NBC pit reporter Parker Kligerman has given his take on the Williams F1 team's controversial decision to give Logan Sargeant's chassis to Alex Albon, effectively ending the American F1 driver's weekend at the Australian GP.

Albon's car sustained extensive damage in a crash during the First Practice session, which destroyed his chassis. With no spare chassis available for the weekend, the Grove-based outfit decided to put the experienced driver in Sargeant's car.

Although the decision was taken in the best interest of the team, it garnered a lot of criticism on social media. NASCAR Xfinity driver Parker Kligerman voiced his opinion on social media, as he labeled the farcical turn of events as 'wild'.

Kligerman was shocked at the state of Williams team not having a spare chassis and reflected on how the decision impacted both drivers. He also commented on how the team lags behind its competitors.

He wrote on X(formerly Twitter):

"Wild to not have a spare in the year 2024...Wild to think so little of one of your two drivers to remove them for the other...Wild to get a true example of how far off Williams really is and the work ahead of them...Wild."

The team led by James Vowles made the controversial decision to maximize their points scoring chances for the weekend. Last year, Alex Albon contributed 27 points to the team's tally of 28, with Sargeant scoring a single point over the entire season.

Parker Kligerman elaborates on tire wear mystery in NASCAR Cup race at Bristol

The Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway descended into chaos as many of the drivers struggled to complete 40-lap stints on the half-mile concrete oval. The 500-lap event quickly turned into a tire management race.

Parker Kligerman reflected on the chaotic short-track race and explained how difficult it is to decode the reasons behind excessive tire wear and create the optimal tire compound. He wrote in The Money Lap newsletter:

"This [Bristol race] gives you an idea of how damn hard a puzzle this is to solve. It’s Wednesday, at the time of publishing this, and no one is really sure why the tires wore heavily this past weekend."

"There are theories, but no scientific answers—I’m not sure there will be. Unless we come back to Bristol in the fall and have a tire that lasts 100+ laps if you treat it right, and only 70 or less if you don’t. No matter the weather, then we haven’t solved this."

NASCAR's tire supplier, Goodyear pointed out resin as the potential cause behind it but wasn't sure of the exact reason. NASCAR SVP, John Probst, claimed the resin on the inner groove and the track temperature caused the high tire wear.