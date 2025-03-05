NASCAR fans buzz with anticipation as $300M-worth Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s venture reveals upcoming endeavor with ‘nostalgic’ guest

The former two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s media brand Dirty Mo Media recently shared an exciting piece of news with fans. The media company took to X and shared the nostalgic guest name for the upcoming episode of the podcast.

300 million worth Dale Jr. ( as per celebritynetworth.com) invited the former legendary NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Jack Sprague to his podcast. Stumbling upon the news, fans showcased their excitement in the comments.

Jack Sprague debuted in the Craftsman Truck Series in 1995 at the Phoenix Raceway during the Skoal Bandit Copper World Classic race. Sprague competed in the series for 13 years and secured three titles in 1997, 1999, and 2001. Additionally, he amassed 28 wins, 192 top-ten finishes, and 31 pole positions in just 297 starts.

"Tomorrow's guest for the @DaleJr Download has us feeling a little ~nostalgic~," the caption read.

Reacting to the exciting news shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr., a fan wrote:

"FINALLY! Yes! Watching Sprague and Hornaday back in the day was EPIC!"

Another joined him in the comments and stated:

"Been waiting on this one for a while."

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Jack Sprague, Ron Hornaday are what made the truck series great. 2 drivers who had given the sport their all with little hope of the big time. They honed their craft, and pursued it out of passion and nothing more. The truck series rewarded them with hard earned opportunity," commented a NASCAR fan.

"The pride of Spring Lake, Michigan! Can’t wait," wrote a fan.

"Badass truck, indy raceway park knocked a light tower down… good times," said an X user.

"Why this man wasn't a top 75 driver and already a hall of famer is beyond me," a motorsports enthusiast questioned.

However, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media hasn't revealed when the episode will be aired, which fans have been eagerly waiting for.

“They’re gonna have to battle each other hard”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s message to Connor Zilisch

During the latest episode of the 'Dale Jr. Download' podcast, host Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared a message for NASCAR prodigy Connor Zilisch. Dale Jr. claimed that Zilisch felt bad for his battle with his teammate Carson Kvapil at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

The 18-year-old won his career's second victory in the Xfinity Series while driving for the first time as a full-time driver. He won the Focused 250 on Saturday, March 1, 2025, but his road to victory was not as smooth as one might think. He received a commitment line violation penalty and had to start from the end of the pack.

Following the restart, Connor Zilisch paved his way through the traffic to the lead. But he had to battle with Kvapil to take the lead, and both drivers competed for the lead until the #1 Chevy's front tire blew out.

Reflecting upon the same, Dale Earnhardt Jr. told T.J. Majors:

"If you got four, and in this case, five cars that are very good cars, and five very capable race car drivers, they're going to hit, they're going to hit, they're going to run up front, they're going to have to battle each other for positions, and they're going to have to battle each other hard." [00:38]

Zilisch won the race, leading 26 laps and achieving a top speed of 86.547 mph, while his teammate Carson Kvapil only led seven laps and finished 23rd.

