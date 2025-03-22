NASCAR fans gripped by emotions as legend Mark Martin delivers a four-word reaction to his ASA throwback

NASCAR legend Mark Martin shared a throwback to his ASA race win at Oswego Speedway in 1986 on his X account. In response, fans embraced the memory with heartfelt reactions.

Ad

Driving the Ford Thunderbird, Mark Martin won the P & C Foods 200 at Oswego Speedway, as one of the five drivers to finish the race. The victory would go on to contribute to his fourth and final ASA National Tour Championship in 1986.

Looking back on the triumph, Martin shared a black and white image of himself charging down the track, with the caption:

"What a night 1986"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans instantly resonated with the nostalgia, as an X user remarked,

"I bet it seems like yesterday," the fan stated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan highlighted Oswego Raceway's iconic nickname "The Steel Palace",

"The steel palace," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, an X user commented with a personal connection to the track,

"Hey Mark I was at that race! I lived close to that track back then."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Late December 1963? Oh what a night," another fan commented.

However, an X user expressed their amusement to learn ASA raced in Oswego,

"I never knew ASA ran at Oswego?! That's awesome!" the fan commented.

Another fan kept it simple, summing up the nostalgia in one word,

"Goodtimes," the fan said.

The 1986 ASA season was pivotal in Martin's career. His five wins in the season included two of ASA's crown jewels, the Redbud 20 and the Winchester 400. He would go on to dominate the rest of the field, with only two appearances outside the top twelve. The 1986 championship ultimately sealed his return to NASCAR, landing him a spot in the Xfinity Series ( previously Busch Series ) in 1987.

Ad

"Never Lift": Mark Martin shares thoughts on race mentality

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin, expressed his racing philosophy, underscoring the risk and reward of never lifting the throttle, with the latter being what defines a legend on track.

With a career spanning over three decades, Martin honed a distinctive driving style that earned him 40 Cup Series victories and five runner-up finishes in the championship. Offering further insight into his approach, he wrote on X:

Ad

"Never lift. To keep one’s foot firmly planted on the accelerator pedal with complete disregard to the possible outcome; can often end with catastrophic results, but with proper execution has been known to create legends."

Expand Tweet

Mark Martin was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017 after an impressive 96 wins from 882 starts across all three National Series. Of those victories, 49 come from his career in the Xfinity Series, a record that held for 14 years. His last win was in 2009 at the Sylvania 300 in New Hampshire, at the age of 50.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback