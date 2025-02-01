NASCAR fans shower praise on 24 karat gold studded Bobby Allison Memorial trophy 

NASCAR's Bobby Allison Memorial Trophy, awarded to the winner of the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, has caught the attention of fans. Featuring handcrafted wood, a black powder-coated metal cup, and 24-karat gold details, the trophy has been widely appreciated for its design and tribute to the legendary driver.

The trophy is newly designed in honor of the late NASCAR Hall of Famer. NASCAR’s Project Manager for the event, Justin Swilling, shared that it was created with input from Wood Brothers Racing, who gave historical references to ensure it lived up to the legacy of previous awards given at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The trophy, designed by Jostens, stands 31 inches tall and is made of handcrafted wood with a black finish. Matt Weaver, a motorsports journalist for Sportsnaut shared a photo of the trophy via X. He also gave a detailed description of the trophy in the caption.

Trending

“The winner of the Clash on Sunday night will receive the Bobby Allison Memorial Trophy

It's 31", 'made of handcrafted wood with a rich, black finish and black powder-coated metal cup.' The gold is 24 karat and the logo was cut with a 600w laser. Manufactured by Jostens.”

Expand Tweet

Several fans commented praising the trophy. One fan commented with a Gordon Ramsey meme, that read,

"Delicious. Finally a good f***ing trophy,"

Expand Tweet

"Very cool 😎," another fan wrote.

"Dude, they did something very right this time," a user added.

"I feel like this trophy, including the name, just restored a lil bit of specialness to the Clash as an event. It looks good. I'd want that," one NASCAR fan tweeted.

"Looks like a proper trophy, which is a welcomed change," another reaction read.

"It's going to look good on @joeylogano's mantle," a fan commented, rooting for the NASCAR driver.

This award is a tribute to Bobby Allison, who won multiple races at the venue and was officially recognized with his 85th Cup Series win in 2024. He has also won the prestigious Daytona 500, thrice in his career.

Joe Gibbs Racing holds the record for most Cook Out Clash wins

The Cook Out Clash has a long history in NASCAR, dating back to its first running in 1979 at Daytona International Speedway. Over the years, the event has been won by some of NASCAR’s biggest names, with Joe Gibbs Racing leading all teams in wins.

Dale Earnhardt holds the record for most individual wins in the Clash, with six victories spanning from 1980 to 1995. Joe Gibbs Racing, with 12 total victories, stands as the most successful team in the event’s history, having won in 2001, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2012, 2014-2016, 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2024. Richard Childress Racing follows closely with eight wins.

Manufacturers have also played a huge role in the Clash’s history. Chevrolet leads with 21 wins, followed by Ford with 10, Toyota with 8, and Oldsmobile, Buick, and Pontiac each securing two victories.

The 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is set to be a historic event, marking the return of NASCAR to the short track after more than five decades. The event is all set to take place on Sunday, the 2nd of February, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback