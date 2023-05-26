NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday (May 26) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track.

The 40 participating NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session on Friday at 3:35 pm ET and 4:05 pm ET, respectively, before racing in the main event on Saturday. The Truck Series event is scheduled for practice, followed by qualifying, and will conclude the day with the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 main event.

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted cloudy during the day and a 10% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Friday, May 12, 2023

Garage open

7 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

8:30 am ET: Craftsman Truck Series

10:30 am ET – 5:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:40 am ET – 12:25 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

12:40 pm ET – 1 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

1:35 pm ET – 2:05 pm ET: Truck Series practice

2:05 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

3:35 pm ET – 4:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

4:05 pm ET - 5 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

6 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series race (100 laps, 150 miles)

8:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (134 laps, 201 mile)

The practice and qualifying for the Truck and Xfinity series will be broadcast on FS1. The 134 laps Truck race will be live on FS1, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 64th Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Josh Berry #51 - Todd Gilliland #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #84 - Jimmie Johnson #99 - Daniel Suarez

