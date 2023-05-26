Create

NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like

Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600

The drivers of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday (May 26) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track.

The 40 participating NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session on Friday at 3:35 pm ET and 4:05 pm ET, respectively, before racing in the main event on Saturday. The Truck Series event is scheduled for practice, followed by qualifying, and will conclude the day with the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 main event.

A very special tripleheader weekend is upon us! See you soon, @CLTMotorSpdwy! #NASCARSalutes https://t.co/Mm1Q8EutYN

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted cloudy during the day and a 10% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Friday, May 12, 2023

Garage open

7 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

8:30 am ET: Craftsman Truck Series

10:30 am ET – 5:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:40 am ET – 12:25 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

12:40 pm ET – 1 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

1:35 pm ET – 2:05 pm ET: Truck Series practice

2:05 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

3:35 pm ET – 4:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

4:05 pm ET - 5 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

6 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series race (100 laps, 150 miles)

8:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (134 laps, 201 mile)

UPDATEDCharlotteETFri-FS1 11:40-(no TV)-ARCA p&q1:35-Truck p&q3:35-Xfin p&q6:11-ARCA green 1008:50-Truck green 30-30-74Sat-FS1New time: 12:19-Xfin green 45-45-110 7-Cup p&qSun6:21-FOX-Cup green 100-100-100-100NWS-Fri:70s,10%rain; Sat:50s,80%; Sun:60s,75%

The practice and qualifying for the Truck and Xfinity series will be broadcast on FS1. The 134 laps Truck race will be live on FS1, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 64th Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - JJ Yeley
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Zane Smith
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Josh Berry
  32. #51 - Todd Gilliland
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - BJ McLeod
  36. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  37. #99 - Daniel Suarez

