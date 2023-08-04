NASCAR
  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Michigan International Speedway looks like

NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Michigan International Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 04, 2023 20:27 IST
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400

The drivers of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series are scheduled to be at the Michigan International Speedway on Friday (August 4) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the two-mile-long track.

The Xfinity drivers will take part in practice and qualifying on Friday before hitting the track for their main race on Saturday. The ARCA Menards Series is scheduled for practice, qualifying and a 200-mile-long race.

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted mostly sunny, with a high of 84 degrees and a 5% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity qualifying race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Michigan International Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Michigan International Speedway:

Friday, August 4, 2023

Garage open

8:30 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

10:30 am ET – 5:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

1:30 pm ET – 2:15 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

2:30 pm ET – 2:50 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

3:35 pm ET – 4:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

4:05 pm ET – 5 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

6 pm ET: ARCA race (100 laps and 200 miles)

Friday’s Xfinity Series action will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN

FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 55th annual FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - JJ Yeley
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cole Custer
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #62 - Austin Hill
  35. #77 - Ty Dillon
  36. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  37. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at the Michigan International Speedway from August 4 to 6 on USA Network.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...