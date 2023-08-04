NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Michigan International Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series are scheduled to be at the Michigan International Speedway on Friday (August 4) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the two-mile-long track.

The Xfinity drivers will take part in practice and qualifying on Friday before hitting the track for their main race on Saturday. The ARCA Menards Series is scheduled for practice, qualifying and a 200-mile-long race.

NASCAR





The racing is going to be intense this weekend in Michigan.

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted mostly sunny, with a high of 84 degrees and a 5% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity qualifying race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Michigan International Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Michigan International Speedway:

Friday, August 4, 2023

Garage open

8:30 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

10:30 am ET – 5:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

1:30 pm ET – 2:15 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

2:30 pm ET – 2:50 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

3:35 pm ET – 4:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

4:05 pm ET – 5 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

6 pm ET: ARCA race (100 laps and 200 miles)

Friday’s Xfinity Series action will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN

FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 55th annual FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cole Custer #54 - Ty Gibbs #62 - Austin Hill #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at the Michigan International Speedway from August 4 to 6 on USA Network.