NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Tour are scheduled to be at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Friday (July 14) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the 1.058-mile-long track.

The Xfinity drivers will take part in practice and qualifying on Friday at 5:05 pm ET and 5:35 pm ET, respectively. The Whelen Modified Tour is scheduled for practice, and qualifying races.

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted thunderstorms throughout the day with a high of 82 degrees and 75% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity qualifying race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Friday, July 14, 2023

Garage open

11:45 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Whelen Modified Tour

12 – 7 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

3:15 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Whelen Modified Tour practice

5:05 pm ET – 5:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

6:45 pm ET -7:30 pm ET: Whelen Modified Tour qualifying

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Loudon

ET



Today

3:15-Mod practice

5:05-USA-Xfi p&q

6:45-Mod q



Sat

12:05-USA-Cup p&q

3:19-USA-Xfin race 45-45-110

6-Flo-Mod race 100



Sun

11:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

2-USA-Prerace

2:49-USA-Cup race 70-115-116



NWS:Fri-70s,65%rain; Sat-80s,30%; Sun-70s,80%; Mon-80s,20%



Sundown:8:23

The Xfinity Series practice and qualifying will be broadcast on USA Network and NBC Sports.

Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 31st of the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Ryan Newman #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cole Custer #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway for July 14 to 16 on USA Network.