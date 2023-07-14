NASCAR
  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway looks like

NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 14, 2023 19:41 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301
NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The drivers of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Tour are scheduled to be at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Friday (July 14) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the 1.058-mile-long track.

The Xfinity drivers will take part in practice and qualifying on Friday at 5:05 pm ET and 5:35 pm ET, respectively. The Whelen Modified Tour is scheduled for practice, and qualifying races.

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted thunderstorms throughout the day with a high of 82 degrees and 75% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity qualifying race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Friday, July 14, 2023

Garage open

11:45 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Whelen Modified Tour

12 – 7 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

3:15 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Whelen Modified Tour practice

5:05 pm ET – 5:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

6:45 pm ET -7:30 pm ET: Whelen Modified Tour qualifying

The Xfinity Series practice and qualifying will be broadcast on USA Network and NBC Sports.

Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 31st of the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Ryan Newman
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cole Custer
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - BJ McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway for July 14 to 16 on USA Network.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...