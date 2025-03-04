NASCAR Influencer drops 4-word verdict to “a year apart” picture of Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch amid COTA race aftermath  

NASCAR influencer Taylor Kitchen took to her official social media account to share her reaction to a recent Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch comparison. The comparison involved how Bell and Busch had a verbal spat in 2024 and how things changed in 2025.

Bell went on to win the recently concluded EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas. This was his second successive win in back-to-back races, after he won the Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Bell's victory did not come easy, and he had to battle against the likes of Shane van Gisbergen and Kyle Busch, among many others. Between all of them, Bull versus Busch grabbed the most attention. However, it was not as intense as it was last year.

Quote-tweeting a post by nascarcasm on X, Kitchen wrote,

"Love to see it."

Here's the post by Taylor Kitchen on X:

Last year, Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch both were in contention for the win in COTA. However, Bell dived down the inside, tagged Busch from behind, and turned him around, ruining his race.

Following the conclusion of the race, the Richard Childress Racing driver confronted his former teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing and slammed him verbally. Bell did not have any answer to Busch's confrontation.

Christopher Bell had a different outing against Kyle Busch in 2025

The scenes from the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix involving Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch are still fresh in everyone's mind. Coming into 2025, they both were inches away from repeating the same but ended up going about their own ways.

Both Bell and Busch were competing for track position, but the former won the race this time, while Busch came home in fifth. Following the race, the JGR driver let his feelings be known in the post-race interview.

Here's what he said:

"Honestly, the win last week doesn't really change my outlook on the season, just because I didn't have that one planned on winning. I don't think anybody on this 20 group expected to win a speedway race this year. It's a goal, and you wanna try and obviously do it, but we didn't have that one circled as a potential win. So that’s good."

"We were just starting the season out with what we expect to be good race tracks for us. So, going into a really good stretch. Hopefully, we are competitive. We can see where we stack up. Obviously, it would still be amazing to win again early on in the season. We don’t really know where we are at. So, we will get a good feel of where we are at between this race, the next two and then re-evaluate and see what we need to improve on," he further added.

Christopher Bell won the race ahead of 2025 Daytona 500 race winner William Byron and 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick. The next race of the Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 will take place next weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

