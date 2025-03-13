NASCAR influencer reminded of Denny Hamlin’s iconic sponsor amid JGR’s major announcement

Taylor Kitchen took to her social media account to reminisce about Denny Hamlin's iconic NASCAR Cup Series sponsor, FedEx. Kitchen, from her official X account, shared a post about Hamlin's paint scheme for Sonoma and Las Vegas later in the year and recalled the American multinational conglomerate holding company's days in NASCAR.

Joe Gibbs Racing recently announced Hamlin's NASCAR Cup Series sponsor AMPM, for the 2025 Cup Series season. The #11 driver will drive the purple ampm paint scheme in the upcoming Toyota / Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway and the South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Joseph Sringley, a renowned NASCAR journalist, shared the announcement on X. Kitchen, quote-tweeting the post on the micro-blogging site, reminiscing how AMPM's paint scheme resembles FedEx's purple-white livery.

Here's what Sringley's post stated,

"NEWS: @AMPM will sponsor @dennyhamlin and @JoeGibbsRacing at Sonoma and Las Vegas (October). AMPM will also sponsor Ty Gibbs (No. 54) in one event next season. #NASCAR."

Sharing the post on X, she wrote,

"It’s giving, FedEx."

Here's the post by Taylor Kitchen on X:

AMPM is a renowned convenience store that has several outlets around the United States. It serves in states such as Arizona, California, Washington, Nevada, and Oregon. In addition to the US, they also serve Brazil and Costa Rica. AMPM was established back in 1978 and is owned by BP (British Petroleum)

FedEx is known for its association with NASCAR and Denny Hamlin for decades. However, at the end of 2024, the American giants pulled out of JGR, Hamlin, and NASCAR due to internal policies.

Denny Hamlin shared his thoughts on ampm tie-up in Cup Series

After Joe Gibbs Racing announced Denny Hamlin's sponsors AMPM for the two upcoming races at Sonoma and Las Vegas, the #11 star let his feelings known. AMPM is set to make its debut in the world of Motorsports with Hamlin and will further sponsor Ty Gibbs for a Cup Series race next year.

Denny Hamlin (#11 Joe Gibbs Racing FedEx Toyota) leaves the pit stall during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on November 10, 2024 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) - Source: Getty

"We’re looking forward to introducing ampm to the motorsports world,” Hamlin said in a team release. “It’s exciting to have a first time partner come on and be able to showcase their business to our fanbase. It’s a great looking paint scheme and I can’t wait to get it out on the track at Sonoma and Las Vegas later this year.”

Denny Hamlin is participating in the NASCAR Cup Series for Joe Gibbs Racing, and this is his 21st year in the top tier of stock car racing. Hamlin entered the Cup Series with Joe Gibbs Racing and has been with them ever since.

