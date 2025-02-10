With no NASCAR activity going on this weekend, Bob Pockrass, one of the circuit's most respected insiders momentarily turned his attention to the Super Bowl. Using his unique vision of sports, Pockrass shared his prediction of this year's main football event between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pockrass, the NASCAR reporter for FOX network, has been covering the motorsport since the early nineties when he started out as a pit reporter in the ARCA Menards Series.

Football's biggest game is here and fans and non-fans alike find themselves eager to engage in the festivities. Pockrass, for example, a NASCAR specialist, said via X that he thinks the Chiefs are going to win, but he'd prefer if the Eagles did; both for his friends and himself:

"My pick for the Super Bowl? My brain says the Chiefs. I have way more friends who are passionate Eagles fans (is there any other type of Eagles fan?) and so my heart wants the Eagles", said Pockrass on X

Officially, for Super Bowl LIX, the Kansas City Chiefs are bookie favorites.

NASCAR fans await the Daytona 500

Even though the Super Bowl is happening today, for most NASCAR fans this represents exactly one week until the Daytona 500 and the kick-off of the season.

The action begins on Wednesday, with practices and qualifications, then on Thursday more practices and duels, and so on. You can check all the activity surrounding The Great American Race on the NASCAR official site.

Returning to NASCAR, Bob Pockrass posted on X a very interesting fact while preparing himself for next weekend: the longest active streaks for Daytona Top 10 finishes. Only 3 drivers can say they have an active streak: Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell, and AJ Allmendinger; all of them with 2. It will be of note to see if any of them can continue said streak. NASCAR Journalist Jeff Gluck interacted with the post, calling it 'a wild stat'.

In the meantime, here are other interesting facts that you may not know about The Daytona 500: Richard Petty holds the record for most wins, with seven. (1964, 66, 71, 73, 74, 79, 81). Four different drivers hold the record for most consecutive wins, all of them with only 2: Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, Sterling Marlin, and Denny Hamlin. The youngest winner was Trevor Bayne, with 20 years and 1 day. The oldest winner, Bobby Allison with 50 years, 2 months, and 11 days. The first winner, Lee Petty was awarded $19,050 for his win in 1959 after a photo finish with Johnny Beauchamp in which race officials took several days to deliberate. For this year's edition, Kyle Busch is the favorite at +1100, followed by Denny Hamlin (+1200), Joey Logano (+1300)

