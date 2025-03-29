NASCAR insider hints at potential schedule change for Cup race at Martinsville

NASCAR insider and motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass hinted at a potential schedule change due to rainy weather for the upcoming Cup Series race in Martinsville on Saturday. NASCAR grips the Martinsville Speedway in Virginia for this weekend's Cup Series race. The race will take place at the 0.526-mile oval on Sunday, March 30.

Bob Pockrass posted on his X platform about the changing weather forecast for the Cup Series race at Martinsville. The Motorsport reporter, in the post uploaded on March 29, detailed that the chances of rain for the race have moved between 40-60%.

As a result, he expects a potential shift in the race timings, depending on the decision taken by the race officials. According to the rules, if it's pouring heavily, the race starts will be delayed. However, in case the rain showers arrive before the race and leave the track damp, then the race officials will make the call on whether to delay or start on the wet tires. Pockrass wrote in his X post:

“With forecast jumping around as far as rain tomorrow (40-60%), I’d be mildly surprised if there is a time change for Martinsville. NASCAR unwritten policy is to give 24-hour notice of a change. If race in damp, NASCAR decides if they are on dry or wet (that is rule for ovals).”

The veteran motorsports reporter also uploaded a picture of the rulebook, which determines the starting procedures and rules for the wet weather around the ovals.

The Cup Series qualifying will take place on Saturday between 3:10 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET. The race is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. As per the rules, NASCAR needs to inform the teams about the race delay 24 hours prior to the scheduled start, i.e. before the Saturday qualifying.

Ryan Blaney provides an update on Team Penske's power unit issues ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville

Ryan Blaney retired in two of the last three races following an issue with his power units. With questions looming over the #12 Team Penske Ford, Blaney came out and shared his clear opinion on what caused the issues and whether it will affect the race at Martinsville. Motorsport reporter Kelly Crandall uploaded Blaney's comments on the social media platform X, which read,

“We believe there were separate issues ... they're working hard on trying to figure out why the issue at Homestead happened. We knew why the one at Phoenix happened.”

Ryan Blaney is one of the favorites to take the win at the Martinsville Speedway. The #12 Ford driver has the best overall average finish around the 0.526-mile circuit as well as the best average finish in the last six races at the oval.

