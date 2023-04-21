NASCAR legend Tony Stewart will return to the Fox booth at Talladega

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart is set to return to the Fox booth for the GEICO 500 Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Stewart will be making his sixth appearance of the season in the booth this Sunday (April 23).

Stewart's most recent appearance at the Fox Booth came at the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Easter Sunday. He appeared alongside regular hosts Mike Joy and analyst Clint Bowyer.

Tony Stewart is scheduled to make seven appearances this season as a Fox sports commentator. He and Danica Patrick alternatively made appearances in the first few races of the year. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion was present in the booth for the first three races of the season.

Tony Stewart in the Bush Light Clash

Stewart was present in the pre-season Busch Light Clash event also, followed by the season opener in Daytona. He made his third appearance in the final race at the Auto Club Speedway. Patrick took over his role for the next two races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

Tony Stewart then returned for the weekend in Atlanta before making his latest appearance at Bristol Motor Speedway. Danica Patrick has completed her two-race stint as a host, and Stewart will be back in the Fox booth for the final time for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 28).

The Fox booth has invited various guests this season aside from Stewart and Patrick. At the Circuit of the Americas, Fox brought in Kurt Busch, Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner, and the injured Chase Elliott who attended remotely. Larry McReynolds was present in the booth for the following weekend's race at Richmond Raceway.

For 2024, three full-time announcers will take over the booth, with Kevin Harvick joining the team after his retirement at the end of the season.

What to expect on Sunday as NASCAR heads to the feared Talladega Superspeedway?

Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR heads to Talladega Superspeedway for the GEICO 500 Cup series race this Sunday (April 23). The 2.66-mile tri-oval will host the Cup, Xfinity, and ARCA races over the weekend.

Being the longest oval ever built, speeds above 200 mph are commonplace at 'Dega'. With high speeds, the draft at the Superspeedway has famously been known as an equalizer for decades. This allows slower drivers in the back to hold on to faster cars and keep pace with the leaders.

With the entire grid bunched up, the track is also infamous for its last-lap wrecks, which usually end up in multi-car pile-ups. This also results in surprise winners taking the checkered flag as the victory contenders get taken out in the wrecks.

The weekend in Lincoln, Alabama, promises exciting racing alongside colossal wrecks. Catch the 188-lap GEICO 500 live on Fox, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3 pm EST.

