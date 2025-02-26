NASCAR penalties: Sheldon Creed and Nick Sanchez fined $5,000 for Atlanta Xfinity race violations

Sheldon Creed and Nick Sanchez have been fined for infractions that occurred during Saturday’s race. NASCAR handed down penalties to two Xfinity Series teams following last weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The violations were related to safety infractions found during post-race inspections. Their teams, Haas Factory Team (No. 00) and Big Machine Racing (No. 48) were each found to have at least one lug nut improperly installed. NASCAR fined both teams $5,000 for the safety violation, as outlined in Section 8.8.10.4a of the NASCAR Rule Book.

The news was shared by NASCAR's silly season expert, Jayski via X. In the caption of the tweet he wrote,

"Atlanta penalties: The Nos. 00 and 48 Xfinity Series teams were fined $5,000 for having a loose lug nut at the end of Saturday's race"

Ensuring all lug nuts are properly secured is a major safety requirement, as loose lug nuts can lead to wheel failures at high speeds, increasing the risk of accidents.

Sheldon Creed, who drives the No. 00 Ford for the Haas Factory Team, finished 14th in the race. Nick Sanchez, behind the wheel of the No. 48 Chevrolet for Big Machine Racing, recorded his first Xfinity Series top-five finish, placing fifth. Despite the strong performance, Sanchez’s team was still penalized for the safety violation.

With the Atlanta race concluded, the Xfinity Series now turns its attention to the next challenge: Circuit of The Americas (COTA). The upcoming Focused Health 250 will take place on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on The CW, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Throwback to Sheldon Creed’s Controversial RCR Exit

Sheldon Creed’s exit from RCR at the end of the 2023 season was led by a high-profile incident at Martinsville, where a battle with his then-teammate Austin Hill resulted in both drivers missing out on the Championship 4.

During the final laps of the Martinsville race, Creed and Hill were racing aggressively, with repeated door slams. The battle ended in disaster, with Hill wrecking out moments before the checkered flag, while Creed lost the race to Justin Allgaier by just 0.032 seconds.

As a result, neither driver advanced to the season finale at Phoenix, leading to harsh criticism from RCR team owner Richard Childress. Speaking to NBC Sports after the race, Childress did not hold back his frustration, saying,

“I’ve had drivers drive for me before but nobody as stupid as Sheldon Creed. You don’t do that as a team player. What else do you want me to tell you?”

After moving to Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), Creed found success; he regained his confidence and improved his performance on the track. During his time at JGR, he had 13 top-five finishes in 2024. Reflecting on the change, Creed admitted that he arrived at JGR ‘pretty low in confidence’ but had grown in morale each week.

