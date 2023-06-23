NASCAR Pocono track sends Jet Dryer to help reopen I-95 in Philly

In a surprising turn of events, NASCAR has come to the rescue in helping to reopen a major highway in Philadelphia. With rain looming in the forecast, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) sought an unconventional partner to ensure the timely reopening of I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia.

As a solution, NASCAR stepped in and sent a jet dryer from Pocono Raceway to assist in the drying process of the newly-laid asphalt, enabling crews to proceed with necessary painting and striping.

The vehicle in question is a distinctive sight on the racetrack - a red Chevy Silverado equipped with a helicopter engine. Typically used to dry the racetrack after rain, the jet dryer's powerful airflow helps evaporate moisture quickly, allowing races to resume promptly.

This time, its capabilities will be employed to keep the asphalt dry and provide the much-needed dry patches required for the paving and striping processes on I-95.

Governor Josh Shapiro expressed his enthusiasm for NASCAR's unexpected involvement, describing it as a "super cool solution" during an interview with Fox29.

“We need patches of dry time in order to complete the paving, and really importantly, the striping process,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said on Fox29 Thursday morning.

Governor Josh Shapiro praises the "amazing guys at NASCAR"

With the addition of Pocono Raceway's innovative approach and the support of the team, the reopening of I-95 is expected to progress smoothly and efficiently.

He highlighted the collaboration as a fusion of the ingenuity of Delco (Delaware County) and the resilience of Philadelphia, excitedly stating:

“I said the other day it’s the ingenuity of Delco meets the grit of Philly. Let’s layer on top of that the ingenuity of Poconos Raceway, and the amazing guys at NASCAR up there helping us out on 95.”

The idea to utilize the jet dryer on a public roadway originated from PennDot Secretary Mike Carroll, who formerly represented Monroe County in the Pennsylvania House and has been a long-time visitor to the Pocono Raceway.

Carroll admitted that this application of the jet dryer is unprecedented, at least to his knowledge. He humorously remarked:

"I don't think anyone had this on a bingo card.”

The NASCAR Pocono track's jet dryer assisting in reopening I-95 exemplifies the spirit of innovation, demonstrating that solutions can be found in the most unlikely of partnerships.

As the drying process unfolds, the success of this endeavor will not only facilitate the reopening of I-95 but also serve as a reminder that collaboration and ingenuity can lead to extraordinary outcomes.

Poll : 0 votes