Create

NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 08, 2023 19:08 IST
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on the 0.533-mile dirt short track on Saturday (April 8) as the action of the season’s eighth weekend continues at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The first of the four NASCAR Cup Series qualifying races is scheduled to kick-off at 6:00 pm ET on Saturday, followed by the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday.

It’s going to be a fun weekend on the dirt at @ItsBristolBaby. https://t.co/0Gvez20bRN

Meanwhile, Truck Series drivers will also take part in their scheduled four qualifying races at 4:30 pm ET. The Truck Series main race will begin at 8:00 pm ET.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at the Bristol Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Truck Series races at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Saturday, April 8, 2023

Garage open

12:00 pm ET – 8:00 pm ET: Cup Series

11:00 am ET – 11:45 pm ET: Truck Series

Track activity

4:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying races (four races, 15 laps each)

6:00 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying races (four races, 15 laps each)

8:00 pm ET: Truck Series race (150 laps, 75 miles)

BristolETToday4:30-FS2-Truck heats (15 laps)6-FS2-Cup heats (15 laps)7-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay8:08-FS1-Truck race 40-50-6010-FS1-Cup heats replaySun5:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay6-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay7:14-FOX-Cup race 75-75-100NWS: Today-50s,50% rain (20-30% night); Sun-60s,1%

All Saturday track activities in Bristol will be broadcast on FS1, FS2, Motor Racing Network (MRN), Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 3rd annual Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #02 - Kris Wright
  2. #04 - Kaden Honeycutt
  3. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #4 - Chase Purdy
  5. #5 - Dean Thompson
  6. #6 - Norm Benning
  7. #7 - Jonathan Davenport
  8. #9 - Colby Howard
  9. #11 - Corey Heim
  10. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  11. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  12. #15 - Tanner Gray
  13. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #17 - Taylor Gray
  15. #19 - Christian Eckes
  16. #20 - TBA
  17. #22 - Chase Briscoe
  18. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  19. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  20. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  21. #30 - Tanner Carrick
  22. #32 - Bret Holmes
  23. #33 - Mason Massey
  24. #34 - Josh Reaume
  25. #35 - Jake Garcia
  26. #38 - Zane Smith
  27. #41 - Tyler Carpenter
  28. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  29. #43 - Daniel Dye
  30. #45 - Lawless Alan
  31. #46 - Jerry Bohlman
  32. #47 - Andrew Gordon
  33. #51 - William Byron
  34. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  35. #56 - Timmy Hill
  36. #62 - Jessica Friesen
  37. #66 - Joey Logano
  38. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  39. #88 - Matt Crafton
  40. #98 - Ty Majeski
  41. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Quick Links

Edited by Shubham Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...