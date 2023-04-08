NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway looks like

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on the 0.533-mile dirt short track on Saturday (April 8) as the action of the season’s eighth weekend continues at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The first of the four NASCAR Cup Series qualifying races is scheduled to kick-off at 6:00 pm ET on Saturday, followed by the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Truck Series drivers will also take part in their scheduled four qualifying races at 4:30 pm ET. The Truck Series main race will begin at 8:00 pm ET.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at the Bristol Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Truck Series races at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Saturday, April 8, 2023

Garage open

12:00 pm ET – 8:00 pm ET: Cup Series

11:00 am ET – 11:45 pm ET: Truck Series

Track activity

4:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying races (four races, 15 laps each)

6:00 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying races (four races, 15 laps each)

8:00 pm ET: Truck Series race (150 laps, 75 miles)

All Saturday track activities in Bristol will be broadcast on FS1, FS2, Motor Racing Network (MRN), Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 3rd annual Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#02 - Kris Wright #04 - Kaden Honeycutt #2 - Nick Sanchez #4 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #6 - Norm Benning #7 - Jonathan Davenport #9 - Colby Howard #11 - Corey Heim #12 - Spencer Boyd #13 - Hailie Deegan #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - Taylor Gray #19 - Christian Eckes #20 - TBA #22 - Chase Briscoe #23 - Grant Enfinger #24 - Rajah Caruth #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #30 - Tanner Carrick #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Mason Massey #34 - Josh Reaume #35 - Jake Garcia #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Tyler Carpenter #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Lawless Alan #46 - Jerry Bohlman #47 - Andrew Gordon #51 - William Byron #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #62 - Jessica Friesen #66 - Joey Logano #75 - Parker Kligerman #88 - Matt Crafton #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

