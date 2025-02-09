NASCAR star Kevin Harvick praises son Keelan’s big performance with a 2-word verdict 

NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick shared a proud social media post celebrating his son, Keelan Harvick’s achievement. Keelan Harvick won his first Limited Late Model win at Florence Motor Speedway, a major milestone in his young racing career.

Keelan won the Limited Late Model portion of the 2025 Icebreaker at Florence Speedway, leading every lap of the 50-lap race. He started from pole position and finished four seconds ahead of second-place finisher Ricky Loclair Jr. The top five also included Truett Miranda, David Snook Jr., and Blake Lothian.

Kevin Harvick took to social media to express his pride in his 12-year-old son. He reposted a tweet from HBPRacing that announced Keelan’s win, adding his caption,

“Proud of @KeelanHarvick!”

The original tweet by HBPRacing shared the news of Keelan’s win. This is accompanied by photos of him in his racing attire. The tweet is captioned,

“And he ends the race in P1! 🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁 Way to go @KeelanHarvick !!”

As for Keelan Harvick’s racing history in this race, he only recently started competing in Limited Late Models. He made his first start in the division in late 2024 at Florence, where he finished eighth.

In an earlier interview, Kevin reflected on Keelan’s first race in the division, admitting that their initial coaching approach may not have been ideal:

“The biggest problem he had was us... we should have just let him go out there and not tell him what to do. I don’t think we all expected him to do as well as he did.” (via theexpress)

Keelan, in turn, has credited his father’s advice for helping him improve, particularly in race strategy and consistency. Although he has expressed interest in racing open wheel in F1, for now, Kevin Harvick has plans to keep son Keelan’s racing adventures limited to America.

Kevin Harvick to Race Against Son Keelan at Owosso Speedway

A major event awaits the Harvick family in the 2025 season. Kevin Harvick will race against Keelan in the JEGS All-Stars Tour Masters of the Pro’s 200 at Owosso Speedway on July 16. The race, set to take place at the 0.375-mile short track in Michigan, will feature top drivers from across the country.

Owosso Speedway confirmed their participation in an official press release. The full entry list and broadcast details will be announced later. Kevin Harvick, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion with 60 career wins, retired from full-time racing in 2023. Meanwhile, Keelan has been racing in karting, Legends Cars, and now Late Models.

In addition to that, Kevin Harvick and Keelan will race together in several other events this year. They are set to compete in the zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model Series and have joined forces with Rackley W.A.R. for Super Late Model and Pro Late Model races.

