NASCAR team fails to field an entry at Atlanta  for the first time since 2014 season

MBM Motorsports withdrew from Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race from the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Friday (July 7). Carl Long, the team's owner, will not enter a car in an Xfinity Series event for the first time since 2015.

MBM Motorsports, like every other full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series team in the garage, had intended to compete in Saturday night's Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In an official statement, the team mentioned that they withdraw from the race due to a lack of simulator time. They stated that without practice, the team, which is 44th in the owner standings, would not know its pace until qualifying.

If qualifying is canceled due to weather, as it has been for the previous three Atlanta races, the No. 66 team will not compete.

This season, the No. 66 car has qualified for six races. At Dover Motor Speedway, Timmy Hill helped the team to their highest result - 30th place. Chad Finchum will now drive the car at New Hampshire Motor Speedway the following week instead of this weekend.

Their future intentions are mostly unknown. This is except for a vague objective of continuing to race part-time in the Xfinity Series and returning to the Cup Series for the first time since April 2022.

MBM Motorsports further stated that a lack of sponsorship made leasing a superspeedway engine, which is required to participate at a high level for the race, impossible.

The NASCAR team stated in their announcement that, despite the obstacles they experienced in 2023, they not closing down.

Since the 2008 season, the MBM Motorsports team has made 492 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, finishing with two top-fives and six top-10s. Timmy Hill finished second at Daytona International Speedway in 2022, the greatest finish in team history.

NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 weekend schedule

NASCAR Cup Series will be racing in Loudon, New Hampshire this weekend. The series only makes one annual stop at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. But the stakes are high as the regular season is coming to an end and some drivers continue to compete for spots in the playoffs.

Weekend schedule | All time in E.T

Saturday | July 15

Practice | 12:05p.m

Qualifying | 12:50p.m

Sunday | July 16

Race | 2:30p.m

All drivers trying to secure a place at the place offs will try to gain as many track positions as possible. This is because this track is known to have good overtaking opportunities.

Kyle Busch is the only driver who has ever won from pole on this track in the last 18 races held over the year.

