NASCAR Truck Series 2024: Full entry list for Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to Darlington, South Carolina, this weekend, following a Kansas race.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 is the ninth Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Friday (May 10) at the Darlington Raceway. The race kicks off at 7:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 147 laps on the 1.366-mile permanent asphalt egg-shaped speedway. It will be the fifth annual Buckle Up South Carolina 200 truck race hosted by Darlington Raceway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in the 200-mile Buckle Up South Carolina 200 on Friday.

The 32 truck drivers in action include notable names like Colby Howard, Kyle Busch, Mason Maggio, Ross Chastain, Conner Jones, and Jack Wood.

Driving the #19 Chevrolet for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, Christian Eckes won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 in a time of two hours, two minutes and 42 seconds.

Bobby Hamilton, Kasey Kahne and Sheldon Creed tied for the most Buckle Up South Carolina 200 wins with two. Creed won both events in 2021.

NASCAR’s 2024 Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 full entry list

Here's a list of the 32 Truck Series drivers that will take part at the Darlington Raceway:

#1 - Colby Howard #02 - Mason Massey #2 - Nick Sanchez #5 - Dean Thompson #7 - Kyle Busch (i) #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Taylor Gray #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Christian Eckes #22 - Mason Maggio #25 - Ty Dillon #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Lawless Alan #38 - Layne Riggs (R) #41 - Bayley Currey #42 - Matt Mills #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Ross Chastain (i) #46 - Thad Moffitt (R) #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #66 - Conner Jones (R) #71 - Rajah Caruth #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Chase Purdy #88 - Matt Crafton #91 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend at the Darlington Raceway on May 10, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET.