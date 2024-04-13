NASCAR Truck Series 2024: Points table after SpeedyCash.Com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and Cup Series regular driver Kyle Busch became the second driver to win multiple races of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after claiming the dominating win in the SpeedyCash.Com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, April 12.

Busch dominated in the action-packed truck race, leading the 112 laps and staying out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes finished fourth and gained 50 points. He moved from fourth to top spot in the Truck Series points standings with 287 points, two wins, and three top-5s.

After finishing P3 at Texas Motor Speedway, Rev Racing driver and polesitter Nick Sanchez gained 51 points and moved to fourth position in the Truck Series driver’s standings with 260 points.

With a P2 finish, Corey Heim gained 44 points. He moved to second in the points table with 285 points.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after SpeedyCash.com 250

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 2024 SpeedyCash.com 250:

Christian Eckes - 287 Corey Heim - 285 Ty Majeski - 275 Nick Sanchez - 260 Taylor Gray - 249 Tyler Ankrum - 244 Rajah Caruth - 233 Matt Crafton - 195 Tanner Gray - 171 Grant Enfinger - 167 Daniel Dye- 162 Ben Rhodes - 161 Stewart Friesen - 150 Bayley Currey - 143 Jake Garcia - 143 Bret Holmes - 131 Chase Purdy - 130 Dean Thompson - 122 Timmy Hill - 119 Ty Dillon - 108 Layne Riggs - 106 Mason Massey - 99 Stefan Parsons - 96 Kaden Honeycutt - 94 Spencer Boyd - 91 Lawless Alan - 90 Jack Wood - 77 Matt Mills - 71 Conner Jones - 68 Thad Moffitt - 55 Keith McGee - 46 Jack Hawksworth - 39 Johnny Sauter - 39 Connor Zilisch - 38 Bryan Dauzat - 28 William Sawalich - 28 Jason White - 25 Mason Maggio - 21 Colby Howard - 20 Connor Mosack - 18 Carter Fartuch - 16 Cory Roper - 15 Codie Rohrbaugh - 14 Dale Quarterley - 11 Toni Breidinger - 10

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Texas Motor Speedway on May 4, 2024.