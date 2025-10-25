NASCAR veteran Marcos Ambrose opens up on secret cancer fight and miracle liver transplant: "They called it terminal"

Australian motorsport legend Marcos Ambrose recently revealed his long battle with cancer that eventually led to a life-saving liver transplant. The two-time Supercars champion and former NASCAR driver kept the struggle secret for nearly two years.

Ambrose, now 49, spoke candidly during the Pirtek Legends Night event on Friday, where he shared how a routine doctor visit turned into a fight for his life. His story began in mid-2023, when he visited a doctor for what he believed was a minor injury.

“I went to the doctor for a sore shoulder and within 12 hours I was diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer. They called it terminal at the time,” Ambrose said (via SpeedCafe).

What initially seemed like muscle pain was traced to inflammation in his liver, as the cancer had already spread. The diagnosis left Marcos Ambrose facing grim odds.

“We caught it late because there were no symptoms, no signs. And it had spread,” Ambrose added.

Doctors immediately began aggressive chemotherapy to slow the disease’s progress, though at the time, surgery was considered impossible.

Marcos Ambrose at Kansas Speedway on April 20, 2013. Source: Getty

For months, Ambrose fought through treatment that was as draining mentally as it was physically. Eventually, the chemotherapy worked well enough to create what he called “a window for a miracle.” He became eligible for a rare liver transplant - one of only three people in Australia to undergo the procedure under such critical conditions.

Ambrose and his family moved from Tasmania to Sydney to wait for a donor match. He had to stay within an hour of the hospital, his phone constantly on standby for “the call” that could save his life. It was a period defined by uncertainty and hope, all while being separated from his daughter Adelaide, who stayed in Launceston to finish school.

When the call finally came, Marcos Ambrose underwent the transplant that would change everything.

“I couldn’t be here without my wife and my kids and my dad and everybody,” he concluded. “It’s just incredible. You need that around you to get through something like that. It was awful for me to think (my kids) might not see a good dad again.”

It marked the turning point in a battle that had begun with no promise of survival.

“I’ve found a lot of inner peace”: Marcos Ambrose reflects on his recovery and new mission

Marcos Ambrose during the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway. Source: Getty

Now healthy and a year removed from the surgery, Marcos Ambrose says his recovery has been as much emotional as physical. Racing remains a central part of his life. His family-run Trans Am and Formula Ford programs are built around his daughter Tabitha’s growing interest in motorsport. But the experience has given him a new purpose beyond the track.

“I’ve found a lot of inner peace, and I’ve found a lot of inner self, because you go through a huge journey,” Ambrose said. “But that’s just my story; everyone’s got their own story out there. We’ve done it tough. Everything is going great. We don’t know what’s (happening) tomorrow, but we’re living every day. My life was saved by the grace of somebody else.”

The Cup Series veteran now uses his platform to raise awareness about organ donation, which saved his life. Ambrose’s message resonated deeply during the Pirtek Legends Night, where he was honored as the latest inductee. The event’s proceeds supported Motorsport Ministries, with the first $10,000 from the auction directed to Donate Life, Australia’s national organ donation organization.

