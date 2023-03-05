NASCAR Xfinity: Austin Hill wins his second race of the season, Kyle Busch finishes 4th

On NASCAR's return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Austin Hill claimed the checkered flag for the Alsco Uniforms 300. After battling rookie Chandler Smith for the victory, Hill won his second Xfinity race of the season.

Although Smith and Hill took the white flag side-by-side, the #21 driver grabbed the lead immediately after crossing the start-finish line. Smith was then passed by Justin Allgaier, who was running close behind Hill. Veteran Kyle Busch finished fourth, driving the #10 car for the Kaulig Racing team.

Hill, now a four-time race winner, spoke to NASCAR about his last-lap overtake:

"I saw him get really tight off (Turn) 4 and I wrapped the line really good and it was just a matter of trying to clear him and get into turn. There are things we can work on to get better, but we’re looking really good for this year."

He further added:

"You can never give up. No matter where you’re running, don’t quit. You saw (Smith) there, he was way out front but we had something left and we were able to bring it home and get the lead when it counted."

Interestingly, Rookie Chandler Smith started on the pole and led 118 of the 200 laps. The #16 driver didn't put a foot wrong in the lead while other drivers were caught out by the gusty wind. Smith was helpless in defending against the #21 and then lost a place to Allgaier, but still managed to finish on the podium.

In a post-race interview, Smith stated:

"Just the last 10 laps started to get a little snug. I wasn’t getting much help with lapped traffic. All in all, I can’t be too disappointed."

John H. Nemechek had a strong outing as well, winning the first stage and finishing sixth. Hill took the green and white checkered flag for stage 2 under caution. Daniel Hemric managed a top-ten finish after having recovered from a knee injury.

Josh Berry ventured in for a trip through the grass and recovered, finishing in the top five. Berry will make his third NASCAR Cup Series start in the Pennzoil 400, replacing the injured Chase Elliott.

Kyle Busch wins the NASCAR Truck Series race

A few days after his victory at Fontana, Kyle Busch continued to display his strong form by winning the Truck Series race on Friday night.

Busch started the race on the pole and dominated the race, finishing five seconds ahead of his closest rival. In general, Busch had a clean run to the checkered flag, albeit for a few 'dicey' moments when lapping traffic. In a post-race interview with NASCAR, he commented:

"There were a couple dicey moments in traffic-not too bad-but I would have loved to have raced with Zane. They kind of got off strategy where we were able to cycle up, and we got clean air for most of the start of that last run."

This marks Busch's 63rd Truck Series race victory, driving the #51 Chevy Silverado for KBM. The reigning Truck Series champion Zane Smith won the first stage and managed to lead eight laps. Smith and Ben Rhodes rounded off the podium positions.

