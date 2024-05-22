"No penalty for Busch"; "Hypocrites"- NASCAR community furious over Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fine after brawl promotion

The physical altercation between Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway took the heat from NASCAR, resulting in a hefty fine for the #47 Stenhouse Jr. Members of the NASCAR community are furious over the decision made by NASCAR officials.

NASCAR recently released a series of penalties for the #47 JTG Daugherty Racing team, starting with a fine of $75,000 for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for punching Kyle Busch. Additionally, a multi-race suspension has been imposed on two crew members of the #47 team, while Ricky Stenhouse, father of Ricky Stenhouse Jr has been handed an an indefinite suspension.

The NASCAR community on X (formerly Twitter) bashed NASCAR on account of excessively promoting the fight and benefiting from the confrontation between the two Cup Series drivers.

"Yall are hypocrites getting free advertisement on a fight, then fining the man." a user wrote.

"And no penalty for Busch and intentional wrecking lmfao," another commented.

"But then y'all gonna use the video all over social media to promote NASCAR & encourage more confrontations like that?! That's ridiculous." a third user tweeted.

There was no shortage of criticism:

"Terrible take, NASCAR. Kyle(Busch) admits during the scuffle his intent wrecking Ricky but you fine the guy who had his and his team’s night ruined on Lap 2?"

This decision by NASCAR has certainly created a buzz among many users on X.

"I may be wrong, and I don't know all the facts, but this seems very incongruent when considering the history of @NASCAR" a user tweeted.

"how many times did you stream/broadcast that clip nascar ...it dont matter it's all revenue...ami right" a fan said.

Most of the opinions from the NASCAR community were targeted toward the unfair use of the fight to promote views and divert press attention to this brawl between Busch and Stenhouse Jr at the famous All-Star Race on the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway.

NASCAR official defends impositions

NASCAR's Senior Vice President of competition, Elton Sawyer, talked about the $75,000 fine and multiple race suspension given to the #47 JTG Daugherty Racing team.

An on-track incident on Lap 2 between RCR's Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. led to the latter being out of the competition at an early stage of the All-Star race. Thus, there was a post-race brawl between the #8 and #47 driver in the garages.

In a conversation with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Sawyer said:

"When you wait 198 laps and you make those decisions that were made, we're going to react to that. There could have been different decisions made once we start to get to the point where it gets physical. We want the two drivers to be able to have their time to express their differences."

"once it escalates to where there's been a physical altercation there, we're going to react but better decisions could have been made throughout that period of time that between the incident that happened on the racetrack and the incident that happened in the garage post-race," Sawyer added.

Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. are yet to win a race this season. The #8 Busch currently sits at P13 in the overall Cup Series standings, with two top-fives and five top-tens after 13 starts. On the other hand, #47 Stenhouse Jr. is in the 26th spot in the table, with one top-five and two top-tens.

The NASCAR Cup Series is now heading towards the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 14th race of the season on May 26.