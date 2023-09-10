“Our luck is non-existent”: Frankie Muniz suffers more bad luck at Kansas as his night is cut short after hitting the wall at 180mph

Frankie Muniz has reacted to his unfortunate crash in the ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas Speedway earlier this week.

Muniz has been in the limelight of the American stock car racing scene for a while now. Celebrated for his role in the beloved Fox sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, Muniz made his debut in the ARCA Menards series on February 18 at the iconic Daytona International Speedway.

However, the journey has been far from smooth for the Hollywood star. In a disheartening turn of events during the Sioux Chief Fast Track 150 race, with the finish line 50 laps away, Muniz found himself in an unwelcome embrace with the unforgiving outer wall. This led to a disheartening P18 finish.

Emerging from the medical center, Muniz couldn't help but express his frustration at the streak of misfortune that has afflicted the driver.

In a post-race tweet, he lamented:

"I don't really know what to say anymore. Our luck is non-existent these past couple weeks. Some debris must have cut down the tire. PS.. Hitting the wall at 180 mph hurts in case you were wondering."

What happened to Frankie Muniz in the ARCA race at Kansas Speedway?

Friday at Kansas Speedway proved to be a tumultuous affair for a multitude of ARCA Menards Series racers. Many found themselves engaging in a precarious dance with the track's unyielding walls, some even before completing lap 50.

Frankie Muniz, steering the No. 30 Ford Mustang, was no exception to this high-speed ballet.

As the race approached its climax, Muniz, positioned solidly in the top 10, was confronted with disaster. The No. 30 Rette Jones Racing Ford Mustang, propelled by a mischievous right front tire, careened violently into the outer wall upon exiting turn four.

The vehicle clung desperately to the wall, navigating the circuit's unique geometry, before ultimately veering into the first curve. Muniz, displaying remarkable composure, managed to disentangle himself and was promptly escorted to the on-site medical facility.

With just three races remaining in the ARCA Menards Series, Frankie Muniz finds himself in third place in the points standings. He is trailing behind the formidable duo of Jesse Love and Andres Perez De Lara.