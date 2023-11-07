Parker Kligerman wants Emmy awarded to NASCAR analyst who shed light on Christopher Bell’s mechanical issue in Phoenix

NASCAR Xfinity driver Parker Kligerman heaped praises on his fellow NBC broadcast team member Steve Letarte's insightful analysis which came in handy during the Cup Series championship race at Phoenix on Sunday, November 5.

Midway through the second stage in the season finale, Christopher Bell's title hopes were dashed as the brake rotors on his #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota exploded, forcing him to brace the barriers.

Letarte, a former crew chief for Dale Earnhardt Jr, jumped on the opportunity to provide NASCAR fans with a detailed explanation of brake rotors. The NBC analyst's impeccable knowledge combined with stunning visuals of the Toyota Visual Car aided the viewers to better understand the next-gen machinery.

Parker Kligerman, who also moonlights as a pit reporter for NBC, wants Letarte to be nominated for the Emmys for providing such a clear explanation. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"I don’t know how the Emmys work, but I feel like this should win something. To have this prepared and ready to go for such a pivotal moment. Then perfectly explain something so complex, so succinctly....@SteveLetarte & this animation - perfection."

Steve Letarte was a former crew chief at Hendrick Motorsports for legendary NASCAR drivers Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Following his retirement from the sport in 2014, he joined the NBC team the following year and has been a mainstay of the broadcast team since.

The Toyota virtual car has come in handy on several race weekends this season as Steve Letarte simplified complex NASCAR terms for the average viewer. His ability to break down complex parts and explain those in layman's terms is well appreciated by the viewers.

Parker Kligerman explains how his NBC role helps his driving side

Parker Kligerman does double duty for half the season as he takes on the role of an NBC pit reporter on Sundays after completing his races on Saturdays.

The #48 Big Machine Racing driver had once revealed that his broadcast role helps him understand the bigger picture and aids his driving. Speaking at a press conference in 2022, Kligerman said:

"I think it's really fascinating... when you are a driver you are in a team, you are focussed solely on your team, your performance. It's very singular and very much pin-pointed,"

"When you go to the broadcast side, you have to expand your scope and your horizon. You have to study everyone... it really opens up your perspective of what's happening... and what's important and how the race, and strategy play out."

"So there is no doubt that it has been huge for me on the driving side, because it has allowed me to understand the bigger picture," he concluded.

Parker Kligerman joined NBC in 2014 and kept his role even when he got a full-time ride this season. Kligerman made the Round of 8 in the Xfinity playoffs and will be returning with Big Machine Racing in 2024.