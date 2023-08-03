Patricia Driscoll, who once accused former NASCAR champion Kurt Busch of causing physical harm, will plead guilty in federal court

Patricia Driscoll, who once dated former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch, will be pleading guilty to a three-count superseding information in the federal court on Wednesday, August 2, at 4 pm ET in Washington D.C.

Driscoll had once accused Busch of causing her physical harm in a motorhome when she entered uninvited after their breakup. The case which was registered almost nine years ago was closed as no evidence proved the NASCAR driver guilty.

Meanwhile using her leverage in NASCAR, Driscoll raised funds for a charity she ran for the veterans, Armed Forces Foundation (AFF). But it later came to light that she had defrauded the charity of hundreds of thousands of dollars, using those funds for personal use.

Kick in Tires reported that Driscoll failed to keep tax records of her other company Frontline Defense Systems, which forms the second count in Federal information. On the third count, she was charged with failing to keep tax records for the calendar year of 2013.

In 2018, Patricia Driscoll was charged guilty on two counts of tax evasion and one count of fraud in the first degree. Her charges also included wire fraud, mail fraud, and interfering with IRS laws. A year later, she was later sentenced to prison for a period of 12 months and one day, which she later appealed over a technicality.

The long-drawn case is set to reach an end in the summer of 2023 as according to court records, Driscoll will plead guilty. She will agree that she "willfully failed to keep" financial records and "made personal purchases from eBay using AFF’s credit card."

Exploring Kurt Busch and Patricia Driscoll's relationship

Kurt Busch crossed paths with Patricia Driscoll when the two were attending a function at the Walter Reed Medical Center back in 2011. Driscoll and Busch, both of whom shared a special bond with the veteran community, immediately found a liking for each other.

Kurt Busch and Patricia Driscoll

The couple dated each other for four years before things went south for them rapidly. Kurt Busch broke up with Patricia Driscoll in 2014 and with the latter driving up to his motorhome one night at Dover International Speedway. What happened next is disputed but Driscoll claimed to be a victim of abuse.

However, the court ruled in favor of the NASCAR driver, noting that Driscoll had previously made such accusations against multiple men, decades ago. During the hearing, one interesting fact that became public was that Driscoll was a trained assassin, who had experience killing drug lords. The claims were not refuted by Driscoll and her attorney during the hearing.