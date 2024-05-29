"Points don’t mean sh*t"; "Should've been suspended" - Fans blast NASCAR's lenient penalty for Austin Hill's wreck on Custer

After the late-race incident between Austin Hill and Cole Custer in the Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 race, the former has been fined $25,000 along with a 25 points reduction penalty by NASCAR. However, this penalty was deemed insufficient by fans online.

On lap 185, Hill's #21 Chevrolet lost traction at the rear and collided with Custer's #00 Ford Dark Horse. The impact caused the latter to lose control and hit the outside wall at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, resulting in a puncture to the front right tire. In a fit of anger, Hill deliberately pushed Custer, causing him to spin out and hit hard on the inside wall, further damaging his chance of a recovery drive.

After the incident, Hill continued the race and finished in 25th place, while Custer retired instantly after the crash, placing him in the 32nd position. After the race concluded, officials penalized Hill according to Section 4.4B from the NASCAR rule book. This section primarily deals with the Member Code of Conduct.

Hill was found guilty of wrecking or spinning another vehicle and compromising the safety of other drivers, officials, marshals, and spectators. The NASCAR Xfinity Series' official handle posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"NEWS: Austin Hill has been fined $25,000 and assessed with the loss of 25 driver points for violating the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct at Charlotte Motor Speedway."

FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass also posted about the incident and penalty on X:

"With the 25-point penalty, Austin Hill goes from being four points ahead of Chandler Smith and 21 points ahead of Cole Custer in the Xfinity standings to 21 points behind Smith for the lead and four points behind Custer for second."

However, as this news broke, fans showed displeasure at the punishment issued by NASCAR. Most fans claimed that Hill should've been suspended and that the punishment was lenient. Here's a look at what fans had to say:

"Should have been suspended," one fan commented.

"Bob Austin Hill should be removed from NASCAR as a whole," another fan wrote.

"Points don’t mean shit when you’ve already won multiple races," a fan opined.

"So you can wreck a guy on track with no brakes and cause thousands of dollars of damages and risk the safety of a driver and it’s $25k but you can’t punch them or it’s 3x that," another fan sarcastically responded.

A brief look at Austin Hill's 2024 Xfinity Series season so far

Austin Hill, a Richard Childress Racing driver, began the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season on a high note. The 30-year-old driver from Georgia won the first two races and managed three Top 5 finishes in the subsequent three races.

Despite the constant pressure from the likes of Chandler Smith and Cole Custer, the 2020 Truck Series Regular Season champion was able to rack up eight top 10s and six top 5 finishes, amassing 429 points.

Up until the recently concluded BetMGM 300 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Hill was leading the driver's championship. However, his fiasco with Custer has caused him two positions in the driver's standings.