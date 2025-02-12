“Practicing the victory dance?”: NASCAR Fans react as Kyle Busch hypes up Daytona 500 excitement vibing to 50 Cent’s song

Kyle Busch recently posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) of himself dancing to the song "Disco Inferno" by the well-known American rapper 50 Cent. The Richard Childress Racing driver's post excited NASCAR fans for the iconic Harley J. Earl trophy, the one prize missing from the 39-year-old's storied career.

After an underwhelming 2024 season, the two-time Cup Series champion is eyeing a breakthrough for his winless streak with a victory lane celebration at the prestigious season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. With 63 Cup triumphs under his belt, the Las Vegas native is all decked up to lift a Daytona 500 trophy this coming week.

In a recent social media post, Kyle Busch hyped up his fans by grooving to 50 Cent's music and captioned it:

"Week away from the 500. I know #RowdyNation is ready to dance in Daytona!!! Let’s do it!"

This led to the NASCAR fans sharing their honest reaction to Busch's move on X. With one fan writing:

"Practicing the Victory Dance?"

A second fan shared his high optimism about the No. 8 Chevy driver and wrote:

"Damn right we are king, gonna finally get that trophy that has eluded you for 20 years, we're ready."

Meanwhile, another fan shared his thoughts on Kyle Busch winning a third championship this season.

"This is your year to win the championship!" a fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions by NASCAR fans on these hilarious moves by the RCR driver:

"The time is now Rowdy!!! Get the big one!!!" one fan wrote.

"I’ll be there to see you conquer Daytona! 20 years of Trying! 20 Years!" another fan added.

"I pray you win man!!! Just have fun!!!" the third fan wrote.

"The last box that is empty": Kyle Busch reveals his desire for the Daytona 500 race

Kyle Busch has been in the NASCAR circuit for over two decades and has claimed at least one win every season since his full-time debut in the Cup Series, barring 2024.

After transitioning to RCR from Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023, Busch secured three wins in the first half of the season. However, he failed to continue his momentum in the past season, ending 2024 with one of his worst seasons, statistically.

In a conversation with NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace, Kyle Busch shared his desire to win the iconic Daytona 500 race.

"Daytona 500 obviously is top of the list," Busch said. "That's number 1. I want to be able to win the Daytona 500 and have that accomplishment checked off. That is the last box essentially, that's empty."

He continued:

"Of course there is adding to the already checked boxes...you want to win the Coke 600 again, you want to win the All-Star race again, you want to win another championship."

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 RCR team will return to action for the 2025 season-opening race, the Daytona 500, at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, for a chance to write their name in the sport's history.

