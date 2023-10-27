“Put Danica Patrick in the bin pls”: Fans react as former NASCAR driver faces heat for her Susie Wolff x Lewis Hamilton remark

Former NASCAR sensation and IndyCar Series race winner, Danica Patrick has once again found herself at the center of a heated debate, just months after her previous controversial statement regarding female drivers in Formula 1.

This latest controversy stems from comments made by Susie Wolff, a former driver and current managing director of the F1 Academy, who lamented the perceived lack of support from Formula 1 drivers for their junior counterparts during the recent F1 Academy Series races in Austin.

The event, which coincided with the United States Grand Prix, presented an opportune moment for F1 stars to rally behind aspiring young drivers.

However, it was only the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell who took the time to meet with the F1 Academy stars, leaving many to ponder the absence of other prominent F1 figures.

Wolff voiced her disappointment, stating to Sky Sports F1:

"It's a little bit sad that it's always Lewis, he's always the one offering support, coming over."

In response to Wolff's remarks, Danica Patrick offered a perspective that emphasized the importance of authentic support rather than obligatory involvement.

She argued that F1 drivers should not feel pressured to participate, but rather motivated by a genuine desire to contribute positively to the community. Speaking to Sky Sports F1, she said:

“I think it has to be authentic, I really do. And we know more about Lewis because of the things that he does.”

She continued:

“And so while it would be nice I’m sure for Susie to have more drivers supporting and being around and mentoring, they don’t have to, they just have to be true to themselves.”

However, her comments did not go down very well among the motorsports enthusiasts. Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Danica Patrick's response. One user wrote:

"Put Danica Patrick in the bin pls"

Another user wrote:

"When it comes to F1 pundits, she really is the worst"

A third fan commented:

"A bit disgusted that they’d have Danica Patrick sit on an interview with Susie Wolfe."

What was the previous controversy surrounding Danica Patrick and women in racing?

Revisiting Patrick's earlier controversial statement on the nature of F1 and the challenges faced by female drivers, it is evident that these discussions are crucial in dismantling stereotypes and biases that persist within the industry.

Patrick had previously remarked during a Sky F1 broadcast segment called 'F1 Juniors' that:

“I think that the nature of the sport is masculine.”

While responding to a young fan's question about the future of women in professional racing, Danica Patrick controversially remarked that the female mind is not prepared to handle the intensity of the sport. She had stated:

"It is aggressive. You have to handle the car – not only just the car because that’s skill, but the mindset that it takes to be really good is something that’s not normal in a feminine mind, a female mind."

The ongoing dialogue surrounding the role of women in motorsport will hopefully pave the way for a more inclusive and diverse racing community in the future.