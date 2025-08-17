“RCR has destroyed kfb career:” NASCAR fans react to Kyle Busch’s concerning Richmond radio message

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch recently participated in the Cook Out 400 race held on Sunday, August 17, which took place at Richmond Raceway. The driver spoke to his crew chief, Randell Burnett, about the condition of his tires.The two-time Cup Series Champion drives the ZL1 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. During the race Busch voiced his concern about the 30-lap-old tires that he had on for quite some time.During the caution, the two-time champion spoke about not having a grip on the 30-lap tires.Screenshot of the radio message between Kyle Busch and Randall Burnett via @KellyCrandallHere are some of the fan reactions to the interaction between the Childress Racing driver and his crew chief.One fan wrote:&quot;RCR has destroyed kfb career 😕&quot;Another fan expressed his disappointment with the team as he wrote :&quot;RCR just needs to hang it up, they’ve been a D level organization for decades now. Sell the charters to an innovative team that won’t just be a field filler.&quot;Jeepers Crow @JeepersCrow_LINK@KellyCrandall @jeff_gluck RCR just needs to hang it up, they’ve been a D level organization for decades now. Sell the charters to an innovative team that won’t just be a field filler.While another fan pointed out how Richard Childress Racing has a tendency to ruin their own race. The tweet read:&quot;Nothing like ruining a good thing from a day ago. Truly is a 8 team masterpiece, they ruin more than they succeed.&quot;While some fans expressed their disbelief over Kyle Busch being in 30th place in the race.&quot;Please get Kyle what he needs this is terrible P30 🤷🏻‍♀️&quot;Kyle Busch had qualified for the race in 28th place and is at a risk of getting knocked out from the playoffs.Kyle Busch eliminates pressure of NASCAR playoffs despite being winlessThe #8 Richard Childress Racing driver recently spoke about how he does not feel any pressure as he heads into the playoffs despite being winless this season. Busch does realize that he is running out of time to claim a victory this season, but he does not feel any pressure in these times.The two-time champion claimed his last win in June 2023 and has only been able to secure two top fives and seven top 10 finishes this season so far. While speaking to Bob Pockrass, he spoke about how he is aware that he is running out of time to claim a victory. He said: (via Bob Pockrass on X)&quot;We just know time's running out, but I don't think the pressure is any greater. It's just a matter of being able to get it done. And right now is the best time, you know. So you can go try to prepare for a championship. I'm not stressed out over it. We go into each weekend with the mindset to try to go out and win.&quot;So far Kyle Busch's chances of getting into the playoffs look bleak, as he has atleast a 100-point deficit heading into Richmond.