RFK Racing engineer breaks down the CFD of Lightning McQueen

RFK Racing shared a fun and detailed video on X that mixed real racing science with nostalgia for Pixar fans. The post featured Seth Dillard, an aerodynamics and CFD engineer for RFK Racing, breaking down a Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) simulation of Lightning McQueen, the famous red race car from Pixar’s Cars movies.The clip showed how air moves around McQueen’s body as if he were a real NASCAR car. The tweet was captioned,“Bringing in professional analysis ⚡️😤.”In the short video, Dillard explains what the CFD images show in simple terms. He points out how air pressure changes around Lightning McQueen, what causes drag, and how certain areas of the car affect airflow.The RFK Racing engineer described the pressure cloud in the CFD image. A pressure cloud shows where air pressure is high or low as it moves over the car. In his own words,&quot;So, this first one here is just showing the pressure cloud section coming around. The tires you got this big separation zone at the bottom, which is where the contact patch is hitting the ground. So, you get a pretty large separation here. And then also coming over the top, around the edges of the windshield, you get a lot of separation here as well.&quot;&quot;Front fascia here where Lightning Mcqueen’s mouth is, is seeing a high stagnation buildup here, now this might actually change depending on whether his mouth is opened or closed. You can actually see on the spoiler here, you’ve only got high pressure on the outer corners, which may be a symptom of this separation, coming up, around. I guess lightening’s eyebrows are here.&quot;To explain the technicalities here, Dillard said that air separates near the tires and windshield, creating turbulence and drag that slows the car. At the front, high pressure builds around Lightning McQueen’s mouth, adding to aerodynamic drag.On the spoiler, high pressure appears only at the outer corners, likely due to disturbed airflow from the windshield area, reducing stability and downforce. His breakdown shows how RFK Racing engineers use CFD to study airflow and pressure, core elements of real NASCAR aerodynamics.Brad Keselowski says RFK Racing must “find ways to win” after a difficult 2025 seasonBrad Keselowski, in a recent interview, focused on improving real-world results. The team co-owner and driver of the No. 6 Ford admitted the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season hasn’t met expectations. In an interview with Bob Pockrass, Keselowski said, “Yeah, I mean, we’re consistent. We’re just consistently not where we want to be. We said, you know, if we had wins with any of our cars, it’d be a great season... but we don’t have the wins, so we have to find ways to win.”RFK Racing fielded three full-time Cup drivers in 2025: Keselowski in the No. 6, Chris Buescher in the No. 17, and Ryan Preece in the No. 60. Preece joined the team from the now-closed Stewart-Haas Racing, with Kroger stepping in as his main sponsor. The lineup showed promise at the start of the year, but results have been uneven.Chris Buescher has been the team’s most consistent driver, being 17th in the standings with 854 points from 34 races. He has 5 top-fives, 16 top-tens, with 47 laps led, and an average finish of 13.97 this season.Despite his steady performance, he remains winless. Similarly, Keselowski sits 20th in points with 710 from 34 races. He has 5 top-fives, 12 top-tens, 216 laps led,with an average finish of 18.94 this season.