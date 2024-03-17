RFK Racing's Chris Buescher “not worried” about points racing, sets sights on winning 2024 Food City 500 at Bristol

Chris Buescher, who secured a P2 finish last week at Phoenix Raceway revealed that he is competing this season with a bold mindset. He is focusing more on winning the race rather than relying on points racing in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

In NASCAR, where every point matters in the hunt to qualify for the 16-driver playoff field, Buescher’s reflects a strategic shift in mindset towards a more aggressive approach to racing this season.

Expand Tweet

Ahead of the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, Chris Buescher said by prioritizing victories, he will naturally gain the necessary points to qualify for the postseason, rather than aiming for a specific position in the points table.

In a recent interview with motorsports.com, Buescher said:

“The way I see it, we’re not points racing this year. We’ve got to win races and we’re capable of winning races and when we go do that, the rest will fall in line. I don’t think we’re a team that’s going to sit here and say we’re going to have to battle for this bubble spot of 15th, 16th, 17th for points to try to break into the playoffs.”

“That’s not going to be our season and with that being the case, I’m not worried about the (lack of) stage points and what we’ve been able to do there. I don’t like that it shows we haven’t been where we need to be,” he continued.

Expand Tweet

After having the success of a career-best season last year with three wins, the #17 RFK Racing Ford driver is confident of replicating the same this season.

“Bristol has been my favorite race track” – Chris Buescher

RFK Racing driver has returned to the track where he found success in his career. In 15 Cup Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, he has secured a win, four top-fives, and five top-10s.

Chris Buescher revealed Bristol is one his favorite track and he loves racing at it. Heading to the Food City 500 at Bristol, Buescher said (via motorsports.com):

“Bristol has been my favorite race track for a really long period of time. I’ve absolutely loved it there from the first I was able to go. I’ve always run really well there. I just had it quick pretty early on. I’ve got that sword at home right now and got a Bristol win, won a Bristol Night Race, which has been the one race on the top of my list that I care for just a little bit more than anywhere else.”

Catch Chris Buescher in action at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 17, 2024.