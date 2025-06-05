"Ridiculous": NASCAR fans blast $782,900 Truck Series payout compared to $11M Cup purse at Michigan

NASCAR is headed to Michigan International Speedway for this weekend's races, but the massive prize money gap between its top-tier Cup Series and the third-tier Craftsman Truck Series left fans frustrated.

According to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, the Cup Series purse stands at $11,055,250, while the Truck Series competes for a mere $782,900. Pockrass shared this on X, writing:

"Purse for Michigan weekend, includes all payouts, all positions and contingency awards and year-end fund contributions and for Cup, all charter payouts. Cup: $11,055,250 Truck: $782,900."

The purse for the Cup Series was up from $7.9 million last year at Michigan, where Tyler Reddick took the win.

Fans blasted NASCAR for offering the Truck Series 7% off the Cup's purse money and called for a more balanced distribution.

"Trucks don’t even get $1 million that’s ridiculous @NASCAR," one fan wrote.

While the Truck Series schedule features 25 races across the country, which is 11 short of the Cup's 36-race schedule, some fans also questioned financial sustainability.

"Terrible for the Truck series. Should be at least 3 millions," another wrote.

"Interesting... surprised there's such a difference... I am not interested in cup, but trucks are fun to watch 😀" yet another commented.

"I get that Truck is Tier 3 and the Cup number is completely made up, but doesn’t this gap seem too large? How do truck teams survive on such little purse for such a demanding cross country series?" one fan questioned.

The payout amount includes bonuses and team allocations, but NASCAR has stopped publicizing precise payout amounts. The prize money to the race winners is significantly lower than the total purse figure suggests.

"That amount is split. That's not for the winner. That's the amount for total payout amongst all teams," one user explained.

This isn't the first time fans have shared their concerns about the pay disparities. The 2025 Daytona 500 offered a record $30 million purse, while the Truck Series received only $1.26 million. Similarly, it received 6% of the Cup Series' purse money last year at Martinsville.

NASCAR Truck Series returns to Michigan after five years

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 250-mile race, DQS Solutions & Staffing 200, will take place at the 2-mile D-shaped oval superspeedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. The series is returning to Michigan International Speedway for the first time since 2020, when Zane Smith won the race at the track in August.

The entry list of 32 drivers also includes Cup drivers Carson Hocevar and Ross Chastain. Hocevar will pilot Spire Motorsports' No. 7 Chevrolet while Ross Chastain will compete for Niece Motorsports' No. 44 Chevrolet.

The Truck race is expected to begin at 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 7.

