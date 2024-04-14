"Ross is already better than Clint"; "Kick out Logano": NASCAR fans react to Ross Chastain's commentary debut during NASCAR Xfinity race in Texas

NASCAR's visit to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend saw Cup Series driver Ross Chastain make his broadcasting debut as the sport went live from the 1.5-mile-long track. Saturday's Andys Frozen Custard 300 saw the Trackhouse Racing driver commentate a NASCAR race for the first time during his active career in the sport.

Fondly referred to as the 'Melon Man' in NASCAR circles, Chastain was joined in the FOX Sports booth by fellow driver and competitor Joey Logano from Team Penske along with veteran announcer Adam Alexander. The trio was well received by the fans as the 300-mile-long race drew to an exciting photo-finish between Ryan Seig and Sam Mayer.

However, Ross Chastain was showered with extra praise by the fans as he made his debut in the booth on Saturday, impressing a multitude of NASCAR fans. Here's how they reacted to his commentary online:

"Ross is already better than Clint lmao"

"@RossChastain is crushing it! Kick out Logano and add in @Daniel_SuarezG!!"

Fans resonated with a driver's take on a race while commentating, as well as Ross Chastain's fresh approach to announcing.

"Ross seemed a little nervous at first, but by the time the 2nd stage started, he sounded like an old pro. He was giving insights on drivers, teams and spotters that I hadn't heard before. I thought he really was a wonderful refreshing addition to the broadcasting," one fan wrote.

"You hit it out of the park Ross. One of the better driver commentators they've had. @NASCARONFOX needs to sign you up for a few more!" added another.

"Can we have @RossChastain in the booth every week? Please," one fan demanded.

"ross chastain already a better commentator then mike joy lets go," wrote another.

It remains to be seen whether the Trackhouse Racing driver considers a simultaneous profession in broadcasting along with his full-time NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

Ross Chastain details his approach going into today's NASCAR Cup Series race

Heading into the ninth points-paying round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain detailed his and the #1 crew's approach to racing at Texas Motor Speedway today.

Having had a great run at the 1.5-mile-long track last year with a P2 finish, Chastain spoke about how his and the team's strategies remain similar this season.

Elaborating to Frontstretch, he said:

"There's no drastic different approach, we build off of our setup and some things we needed to work on to make more speed and more grip but other than that just continue to learn from the past races."

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 goes live today at 3:00 pm ET.